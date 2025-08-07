Minister Maropene Ramokgopa briefs media on development indicators and biannual MTDP progress reports, 12 Aug

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will host a media briefing on South Africa’s Development Indicators (DI) Report 2024 and Biannual Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024 – 2029 Monitoring Reports on Tuesday 12 August 2025.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) coordinates the production of the DI report on an annual basis to provide a strategic evaluation of the country’s development trajectory and the impact of public policies. It uses a consistent and standardised framework of key statistical indicators aligned with the NDP and the priorities of successive five-year government administrations.

As part of its mandate, the DPME also produces sector specific bi-annual monitoring reports on progress in the implementation of the of the MTDP 2024 – 2029. These reports, which are presented in Cabinet, provides useful insights on progress towards the attainment of government priorities and intended outcomes.

Details of the media briefing are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Time: 12h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre at GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

To RSVP, members of the media must register by Monday, 11 August 2025, at 14h00 with Ms Jesselene Pandaram via email Jesselene@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on 064 802 3003 or email Litha@dpme.gov.za

For media enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact Mr Tom Nkosi, Departmental Head of Communications on 079 907 9016 or email TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

