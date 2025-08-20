Richmond-Based Designers Named Among RESA®'s Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging for 2025

Johnathan and Jon Miller founders of Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, honored on the RESA® 2025 Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging™ list. uxury kitchen staged by Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, led by Johnathan H. Miller, honored on the RESA® 2025 Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging™. Elegant living room staged by Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, showcasing the luxury style that placed founder Johnathan H. Miller on the RESA® 2025 Top 100 list. Modern open-concept living space staged by Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, reflecting the award-winning vision of Johnathan H. Miller, RESA® 2025 Top 100 honoree Luxury Primary Bedroom-Designer-staged by Jsquared Interior Staging & Design, showcasing the luxury style that placed founder Johnathan H. Miller on the RESA® 2025 Top 100 list.

Jsquared Interior Staging & Design earns national honor for innovation in luxury home staging and real estate design in Richmond, Virginia.

RESA’s Top 100 honors our work in luxury home staging, vacation rental design, and real estate interiors—helping Richmond sellers stand out and maximize every property’s value.” — Johnathan H. Miller, Founder, Jsquared Interior Staging & Design

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Real Estate Staging Association(RESA) has officially named Johnathan H. Miller and Jon Miller, co-founders of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, to the Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging for 2025.This prestigious list honors designers and stagers across North America who are shaping the future of real estate presentation. With nearly 15 years in business and over 100 industry awards, Jsquared has become a leading force in luxury home staging, vacation rental design, and multi-family interior development in Richmond, Virginia and surrounding areas.Setting the Standard for Home Staging Services in Richmond, VAFounded in 2011, Jsquared Interior Staging and Design has redefined what it means to prepare a home for market. Whether transforming a historic Fan District rowhouse or outfitting a new construction model home in Midlothian, the team blends elevated design with data-driven strategy—always keeping the buyer in mind.“Our work isn’t just about style. It’s about first impressions, psychology, and ROI,” explains Johnathan H. Miller, an award-winning designer who began his career in 2005 and is now recognized nationwide for his contributions to vacation rental interiors and market-ready design. “Being named among RESA’s Top 100 is an incredible honor and a testament to the standards we uphold on every project, no matter the property type.”From downtown condos and single-family homes to Airbnb-style short-term rentals and multi-family developments, Jsquared offers tailored solutions that help properties stand out in competitive markets.A Signature Approach That Drives ResultsJon Miller, who joined the company full-time in 2017, serves as the company’s strategic and operational lead. Together, the duo brings a rare combination of creativity and execution that has positioned Jsquared as a trusted resource for real estate agents, developers, and homeowners alike.“This recognition is not just about beautiful interiors — it’s about strategy, teamwork, and understanding how to market a home for maximum impact,” said Jon Miller, co-founder of Jsquared. “We’re proud to help sellers and agents throughout Richmond present homes in a way that’s both emotionally resonant and financially smart.”At its core, Jsquared’s process is about helping buyers imagine themselves in a space—creating a powerful emotional connection that can lead to faster sales and higher offers. Every detail is thoughtfully curated, from custom furniture placement and artwork to lighting, scale, and flow.With every staging project, the goal is simple: elevate the space, accelerate the sale, and maximize returns.Award-Winning Work Across Property TypesOver the years, Jsquared has staged and designed hundreds of properties across the Richmond metropolitan area, including:Luxury estates in Goochland and ChesterfieldModern downtown lofts and historic townhomesVacation rentals and income-generating investment propertiesBuilder model homes for new communitiesMulti-family common areas and leasing centersTheir signature aesthetic—a balance of editorial luxury, warmth, and market awareness—has earned them accolades from the Home Staging Industry Awards, multiple Best of Houzz honors, and features in national media and design blogs.They are frequently sought after by top-producing real estate agents in Richmond, as well as developers launching new residential communities who need showstopping interiors that reflect buyer lifestyle aspirations.A Richmond-Based Brand with National ReachWhile Jsquared remains proudly rooted in Richmond, the company’s reach and influence now extend beyond state lines. Their vacation rental design services—a niche they’ve helped define in the Southeast—combine hospitality-grade functionality with stunning design, helping property owners increase nightly rates and booking frequency.Their staging is often credited with selling homes faster and for more money, and their insight into buyer behavior continues to evolve with the market. From open house styling to full-service installs, Jsquared remains an industry leader committed to excellence.More Than a Service—A Strategic PartnerReal estate professionals in Richmond and Central Virginia consistently turn to Jsquared not only for their design expertise, but for their reliability, responsiveness, and market insight. The company’s streamlined process, white-glove service, and deep understanding of staging ROI have made them an essential partner for agents looking to differentiate their listings and win more business.“When we stage, it’s not about making things look pretty—it’s about telling a story,” says Johnathan. “It’s about helping people see what’s possible, and more importantly, feel at home.”With a waitlist during peak seasons and limited monthly availability, Jsquared is focused on high-touch service, impactful transformation, and measurable results. Their motto? Design that moves. Staging that sells.Looking for Home Staging Services in Richmond, VA?Whether you're listing a luxury estate, launching a new multi-family development, or preparing a short-term rental for peak season, Jsquared Interior Staging and Design offers strategic staging and interior design solutions to meet your goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.jsquaredrva.com or call 804.239.9845.About the Real Estate Staging Association(RESAThe Real Estate Staging Association(RESA) is the trade association for professional real estate stagers and redesigners.For more information on real estate staging and the convention, visit www.RESAConvention.com To learn more about the Home Staging Industry Awards, visit www.HomeStagingIndustryAwards.com To find a professional stager or redesigner, or to learn more about the benefits of staging, call 800-201-8687 and speak with Shell Brodnax, or visit www.RealEstateStagingAssociation.com

