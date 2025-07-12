NBC12 Segment Features Johnathan H. Miller on Summer Home Staging Strategies in Richmond

Submit Release
RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent segment on NBC12 featured Richmond-based home staging expert Johnathan H. Miller, who shared insights on preparing homes for sale during the summer months. The appearance highlighted current real estate trends in the region and provided practical staging strategies for homeowners, builders, and vacation rental owners.

The full segment can be viewed here: Watch the NBC12 Segment

According to Miller, founder of Jsquared Interior Staging and Design, proper staging continues to play a key role in how quickly homes sell, particularly during the active summer season.

“Creating a visual story through staging helps buyers connect instantly,” said Miller. “In Richmond’s competitive market, smart presentation can directly impact time on market and final sale price.”

The segment also addressed the increased demand in Richmond’s real estate market, which continues to draw buyers from larger metropolitan areas including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Florida.

“With its limited inventory and high desirability, Richmond remains one of the strongest regional markets,” Miller added. “Effective staging supports both pricing confidence and buyer appeal.”



Vacation Rental Staging Included in Discussion

The NBC12 feature also touched on vacation rental design, an area where staging can help short-term rental properties increase booking rates and guest satisfaction. Miller explained how professional staging enhances listing photos and overall guest experience.

“In vacation rentals, well-staged spaces translate to higher occupancy and nightly rates,” he said.



About Jsquared Interior Staging and Design

Founded in 2011, Jsquared Interior Staging and Design is Richmond’s most sought-after home staging and design firm. The company has staged thousands of homes across Virginia and earned over 100 awards for excellence in staging, design, and visual marketing. Jsquared serves realtors, builders, developers, and vacation rental owners by transforming properties into market-ready, buyer-focused environments.

For more information, visit www.jsquaredrva.com or contact 804.239.9845.

