CED Solutions Adds 2 Exams Per Course - Top 10 IT Certifications for 2025 — Expert Training for Modern Cyber Careers

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for skilled IT professionals continues to surge, CED Solutions announces the addition of TWO Certification exams for the Top 10 IT Certifications for 2025, available both LIVE online and in-person bootcamps delivered by experienced instructors. Each certification course is backed by CED’s hands-on instruction, official materials, and proven pass rates."CED Solutions has provided IT training and Certification to more than 50,000 students in the past 25 years" said Richard Rodgers, Pres & CEO. "We have now added TWO Certification exam vouchers to all of our courses to ensure that the student obtains the Certification."CompTIA Security+ (SY0‑701)“CompTIA Security+ is a global certification that validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions and pursue an IT security career.”CompTIA Network+ (N10‑009)“CompTIA Network+ (Exam N10‑009) validates the core skills necessary to establish, maintain, troubleshoot and secure networks in any environment, preparing you for a rewarding career in networking and cybersecurity.”CompTIA A+ (220‑1101 & 220‑1102)“CompTIA A+ certified professionals are proven problem solvers… It is trusted by employers around the world… CompTIA A+ appears in more tech support job listings than any other IT credential.”shop.cedsolutions.comCompTIA CySA+“CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) is an international, vendor-neutral cybersecurity certification that applies behavioral analytics to improve the overall state of IT security…”CompTIA SecurityX“CompTIA SecurityX (formerly CASP+) is the ideal certification for technical professionals who wish to remain immersed in technology as opposed to strictly managing.”CompTIA Cloud+“CompTIA Cloud+ validates the skills you need to maintain and optimize cloud infrastructure services. CompTIA Cloud+ is now compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the US DoD to meet directive 8570.01‑M requirements.”CompTIA PenTest+“CompTIA PenTest+ is the most comprehensive exam covering all penetration testing stages. Unlike other penetration testing exams… PenTest+ uses both performance-based and knowledge-based questions to ensure all stages are addressed.”Cisco CCNA (200‑301)“The new CCNA program has been designed to prepare you for today’s associate-level job roles in IT technologies… CCNA certification covers a breadth of topics, including... security fundamentals, and automation and programmability.”EC-Council CEH / CHFI“Course Number: #CED‑290… Certifications: EC‑Council Ethical Hacker (CEH), EC‑Council Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI).”Cisco CCNP Enterprise“The new CCNP Enterprise certification program prepares you for today’s professional‑level job roles in enterprise networking technologies… Achieving CCNP Enterprise certification proves your skills with enterprise networking solutions.”Why CED Solutions is the Leading Training PartnerHands-On, Instructor-Led Training: Every bootcamp includes expert instruction, materials, practice exams, and the certification exam itself.CED Solutions Computer TrainingProven Pass Rates: Over 80% of attendees earn certification during the course, with free re-attendance available within one year.DoD-Compliant Authorization: Courses like CompTIA Security+, CySA+, and Cloud+ meet DoD 8570 / 8140 compliance standards.About CED SolutionsCED Solutions, LLC has been delivering high-quality IT training for decades, reaching thousands through over 100 program offerings. From Microsoft, Cisco, and CompTIA to EC‑Council and beyond, CED combines technical expertise with flexible delivery—via classroom and remote live instruction—to meet both individual and enterprise needs.ContactCED SolutionsWebsite: www.cedsolutions.com Email: press@cedsolutions.comPhone: (800) 611‑1840

