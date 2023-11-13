Submit Release
New Security+ SY0-701 Course and Exam Starting Now at CED Solutions

Complex Security issues are everywhere in IT

More than 40,000 students have attended in the last 24 years

Level II IT work in DoD requires Security+ Certification

CompTIA Security+ is a global certification that validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions and pursue an IT security career.

The CompTIA Security+ course is the standard for understanding the extent of security issues facing the IT world today, said Richard Rodgers, President & CEO”
BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CED Solutions provides the most content and benefits from any organization tor Security+

CompTIA Security+ is a global certification that validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions and pursue an IT security career. Security+ is chosen by more corporations and defense organizations than any other certification on the market to validate baseline security skills and for fulfilling the DoD 8570 compliance.

Security+ is the only foundational cybersecurity certification emphasizing hands-on practical skills, ensuring the security professional is better prepared to problem solve a wider variety of today’s complex issues. CompTIA Security+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the U.S. DoD to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements.

Regulators and government rely on ANSI accreditation, because it provides confidence and trust in the outputs of an accredited program. Over 2.3 million CompTIA ISO/ANSI-accredited exams have been delivered since January 1, 2011.

Join over 40,000 students to attend IT training with CED Solutions in the past 24 years. All instructors are experts and have taught more than 16 years each.

CED Solutions Security+ course includes:
CompTIA 5-Day Security+ Boot Camp

Exam Pass Guarantee & Free Retake of Class

Pre-class Security+ Video of the Course

Official CompTIA Security+ Digital Courseware

Official CompTIA Security+ Printed Courseware

Security+ Exam Voucher

CompTIA Official Security+ Practice Test Questions

CompTIA Approved Security+ Exam Review Guide

Security+ Exam Review Session

Security+ Exam Delivery Support

Students may register for this new Security+ course here: https://tinyurl.com/5c9end4r or contact at (800) 611-1840 or info@cedsolutions.com

Richard Rodgers
CED Solutions, LLC
+1 8006111840
Find out about training classes at CED Solutions

