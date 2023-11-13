New Security+ SY0-701 Course and Exam Starting Now at CED Solutions
The CompTIA Security+ course is the standard for understanding the extent of security issues facing the IT world today, said Richard Rodgers, President & CEO
CompTIA Security+ is a global certification that validates the baseline skills necessary to perform core security functions and pursue an IT security career. Security+ is chosen by more corporations and defense organizations than any other certification on the market to validate baseline security skills and for fulfilling the DoD 8570 compliance.
Security+ is the only foundational cybersecurity certification emphasizing hands-on practical skills, ensuring the security professional is better prepared to problem solve a wider variety of today’s complex issues. CompTIA Security+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the U.S. DoD to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements.
Regulators and government rely on ANSI accreditation, because it provides confidence and trust in the outputs of an accredited program. Over 2.3 million CompTIA ISO/ANSI-accredited exams have been delivered since January 1, 2011.
Join over 40,000 students to attend IT training with CED Solutions in the past 24 years. All instructors are experts and have taught more than 16 years each.
CED Solutions Security+ course includes:
CompTIA 5-Day Security+ Boot Camp
Exam Pass Guarantee & Free Retake of Class
Pre-class Security+ Video of the Course
Official CompTIA Security+ Digital Courseware
Official CompTIA Security+ Printed Courseware
Security+ Exam Voucher
CompTIA Official Security+ Practice Test Questions
Security+ Exam Pass Guarantee & Free Retake of Class
CompTIA Approved Security+ Exam Review Guide
Security+ Exam Review Session
Security+ Exam Delivery Support
Students may register for this new Security+ course here: https://tinyurl.com/5c9end4r or contact at (800) 611-1840 or info@cedsolutions.com
