Armstrong helps mark historic reroute of Red River, highlights state investment in FM Area Diversion

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong today highlighted the state’s $850 million investment in the Fargo-Moorhead Area Diversion Project during an event marking the historic rerouting of the Red River through a massive control structure – a critical component in protecting the state’s largest metro area from catastrophic flooding.

“This is truly historic, not only for Fargo-Moorhead but the entire state of North Dakota,” Armstrong said. “Not since the opening of Garrison Dam in 1953 has a river of this size been intentionally rerouted through a manmade structure in North Dakota. What is happening here today is beyond impressive, moving our state’s largest metro area one giant step closer to a more secure and prosperous future.”

Armstrong thanked North Dakota lawmakers for the $850 million investment of state funding in the $3.2 billion project, which he has supported as a state senator, congressman and now governor. He also applauded the high level of collaboration on the project, with more than 50 organizations involved, including 30 state, local and federal agencies. The diversion is the first public-private partnership (P3) flood management project in North America, and the first P3 civil works project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials had planned to remove plugs in berms that were keeping the Red River from entering the channel around the control structure, but heavy rainfall two days ago caused the river to top the berm naturally, filling the channel. Instead, officials today opened the Red River Structure’s tainter gates to mark the rerouting of the river.

The 30-mile diversion is scheduled for completion in 2027 and will protect the metro area’s more than 260,000 residents against a 100-year flood event.