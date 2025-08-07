Family Hospice awarded the 2024 SHPBestTM 'Superior Performer' Caregiver Experience Award

Hospice Provider Earns Top 20% Ranking for Caregiver Experience Nationwide

This award isn't just an accolade; it's a validation of our team's unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care.” — Charles Hall, CEO of Family Hospice

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Hospice has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as a “Superior Performer” for achieving an overall caregiver and family experience score that ranked in the top 20% of all eligible SHP clients for the 2024 calendar year.The annual SHPBest™ award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently provide high quality service to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care. The 2024 award recipients were determined by reviewing and ranking the overall CAHPS Hospice caregiver experience score for more than 1,800 hospice providers. With one of the largest CAHPS Hospice benchmarks in the nation, SHP is in a unique position to identify and recognize organizations that have made the family and caregiver experience a priority and have been rewarded for their efforts with high marks on the CAHPS Hospice survey.“SHP recognizes how much hard work is involved in providing excellent patient care, and we are proud to acknowledge the tireless efforts of our top-performing customers through our annual SHPBest award program. These organizations care deeply about the patient experience and they never stop striving to improve every single year”, said Kevin Vogel, President of SHP.For over 2 years, Family Hospice has been a pillar of support in our community, providing compassionate and personalized end-of-life care. Our unwavering commitment to excellence is why we're so proud to be a “Superior Performer” Caregiver Experience Award winner from Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP). This honor places us in the top 20% of all eligible hospice providers nationwide and is a testament to our team’s dedication to exceeding the needs of the patients and families who trust us during their most vulnerable moments."We are incredibly proud to be recognized as a Superior Performer by SHP," said Charles Hall, CEO at Family Hospice. "This award isn't just an accolade; it's a validation of our team's unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality of care. It motivates us to continue setting the standard for compassion and support in hospice care, and it reinforces our promise to treat every patient and family with the dignity and respect they deserve. We will continue to build on this success, ensuring that our services positively impact the lives of those we serve for many years to come."Read more about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and award recipient lists at https://www.shpdata.com/hospice/shpbest-cahps-hospice/. About Family HospiceFamily Hospice is a trusted hospice care organization providing compassionate, quality care for end-of-life needs to families in Georgia and South Carolina. The mission of Family Hospice is to serve those battling terminal illnesses by enhancing their quality of life and preserving their dignity while providing medical guidance during difficult times. For more information, visit homewithfamily.com/.About Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP)Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in data analytics and benchmarking that drive daily clinical and operational decisions. Our solutions bring real-time data to post-acute providers, hospitals, and ACOs to better coordinate quality care and improve patient outcomes. Since 1996, SHP has helped more than 7,000 organizations nationwide raise the bar for healthcare performance.

