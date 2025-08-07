Advanced Digital Automotive Group Expands Vendor Space at ASTE Expo in Raleigh-Durham

Advanced Digital Automotive Group announces an expanded vendor presence at the ASTE Expo in Raleigh-Durham, providing more access to tools and insights.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group has announced an expanded vendor booth at the upcoming ASTE Expo in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. The new space will accommodate more demonstrations, consultations, and in-depth discussions with shop owners attending the show.

As one of the Mid-Atlantic’s premier automotive training events, ASTE attracts shop owners focused on education and innovation. ADAG’s expanded presence allows attendees to explore its full suite of digital solutions, including auto repair SEO services, pay-per-click advertising, and the AI-powered Auto Shop AMP platform.

A Word from the Owner

“This year’s expansion reflects our commitment to being accessible, informative, and hands-on,” said Paul Donahue, CEO.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a digital marketing agency that helps independent auto repair shops grow through exclusive-market SEO, Google Ads, review generation, and automation. Its solutions are designed to increase car count, visibility, and long-term profitability. They are located at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180, Clearwater, FL 33762.

