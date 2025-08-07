NBCI Claims Credit for Helping to Reduce Alcohol Consumption in the Black Community. Diageo Misled NBCI

President of the National Black Church Initiative Diageo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) , a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that comprise 27.7 million churchgoers, claims credit for its efforts to help reduce alcohol consumption in the black community. According to a January 2025 USA Today article , alcohol consumption is down in the United States in some cases by 30 percent.The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) and the Diageo Multicultural Consortium for Responsible Drinking (MCRD) initiative were partners in a campaign to promote responsible alcohol consumption within Black and Latino communities. This partnership aimed to address health disparities related to alcohol misuse through public service announcements (PSAs), community outreach, and educational programs.We abandoned the partnership when we realized that Diageo considered our effort a part of their marketing strategy to use the Black Church's reputation to enhance their public image, while at the same time targeting the black community to drink more Premium brands. We felt that we were misled. The church joined out of desperation to do something to stop the death and dying in the mounting alcohol related deaths in the Black community.Rev. Anthony Evans , president of the National Black Church Initiative, says “Diageo misled NBCI and they have the message wrong, it is not responsible drinking, it is not drinking at all. This is keeping with the NBCI National Black Health Agenda to reduce morbidity and mortality”.Here are some other factors that NBCI supports in their decision to end the relationship with Diageo. NBCI is elated that Diego's profits are falling and that sales of "Premium Spirits", especially "super-premium" and high-priced bottles, have seen a significant drop.• Declining Consumption Among Younger Adults:Surveys show a significant decrease in alcohol consumption among young adults (18-34) over the past two decades. For example, one study found that the share of young adults who drink alcohol fell from 72% to 59% in the past two decades, according to Gallup.• Changing Attitudes towards Alcohol:Younger generations are increasingly viewing alcohol as detrimental to their health and well-being, according to Northwell Health ( https://tinyurl.com/Northwell-Health ). Many see it as a substance that dulls the senses and prefer other forms of recreation or self-care.• The Rise of the "NoLo" Movement:The "NoLo" movement, which promotes alternatives to alcoholic beverages, is gaining traction, particularly among millennials and Gen Z. This includes a growing demand for non-alcoholic cocktails, beers, and spirits, as well as a greater focus on mindful drinking.• Increased Awareness of Health Risks:Awareness of the health risks associated with alcohol consumption, such as liver damage, increased risk of certain cancers, and mental health issues, is also playing a role in the decline of drinking.• Other Factors:Other factors include the legalization of recreational marijuana, which may be replacing alcohol consumption for some individuals, and a shift in social norms where drinking is not seen as the only way to have fun.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI utilizes faith and sound health science, partnering with major organizations and officials to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI's programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that deliver effective solutions to complex economic and social challenges.

