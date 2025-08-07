FloristWare Technology Powers SAF Outstanding Varieties Competition

Some of the exciting new flowers on display at the SAF Outstanding Varieties Competition in previous years.

The SAF Outstanding Varieties Competition will use software from FloristWare to help streamline this prestigious event.

It's exciting to play a part in recognizing these incredible new varieties. They inspire designers and, hopefully, keep consumers excited about buying flowers from real local florists.” — Mark Anderson, FloristWare

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FloristWare , a leading provider of point-of-sale/shop management software for retail florists will provide scoring technology for the Outstanding Varieties Competition at the Society of American Florists ' (SAF) Annual Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.The SAF Outstanding Varieties Competition showcases the newest and most innovative floral varieties, with entries judged by a panel of industry experts. Winners are recognized for their outstanding qualities, including color, stem strength, vase life, and overall beauty. This year's competition will feature more than 180 new varieties from 30+ breeders and growers in ten different categories."It's exciting to play a part in recognizing these incredible new varieties" said Mark Anderson of FloristWare. "So much goes into their development, they inspire designers and, hopefully, keep consumers excited about buying flowers from real local florists."This year the competition will also feature a revamped People's Choice award, allowing convention attendees to vote for their favorite new floral varieties with their phones.Official judging for the Outstanding Varieties Competition will take place on Monday August 11 at the SAF Annual Convention in Phoenix, Arizona. Voting for the People's Choice award will open Tuesday August 12. Winners will be announced during the convention.About FloristWareFloristWare is a leading provider of point-of-sale and shop management software for retail florists. Trusted by real florists throughout North America, FloristWare's comprehensive suite of tools empowers florists to streamline operations, improve customer service, and save time and money while increasing sales and profits. For more information, visit https://www.floristware.com/ About the Society of American FloristsThe Society of American Florists (SAF) is the national trade association serving all segments of the floral industry, including growers, wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, and allied organizations. The organization is committed to ensuring the success of the floral industry through government advocacy, marketing and promotion, and business and educational programming. For more information, visit https://safnow.org/

