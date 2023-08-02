Prestigious Floral Design Competitions Returns To Little Rock Arkansas
Some of the best floral designers in the world will participate in the prestigious Arkansas Cup and Mid-America Cup design competitions on Friday August 25th.
We are so grateful to be a part of this industry, and so appreciative of the volunteers that make these events possible. This is our way of saying 'thank you'."LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the best floral designers in the world will return to Little Rock AR to participate in the prestigious Arkansas Cup and Mid-America Cup floral design competitions at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel on Friday August 25th, 2023.
The Arkansas Cup is open to all members of the Arkansas Florists Association that have CF/AIFD certification (a designation awarded by the American Institute of Floral Designers to indicate the highest level of skill in floral design) or have previously placed first or second in the Arkansas Scholarship Design Competition. The winner is named Arkansas Designer of the Year and receives a generous prize package.
A second event, the Mid-America Cup, is the only floral design competition that invites one representative from each state. Other countries, including Mexico and Colombia, have also been represented. It is truly an elite, world-class competition that gives the best designers in the world to show their skill.
The technology for scoring these competitions will be provided by FloristWare, a technology company that specializes in POS (point-of-sale)/shop management software for retail florists.
"Floral design competitions are so beloved by so many in our industry, and they're a vital part of these conventions. Unfortunately they also require so much work from the volunteers involved in scoring the designs and tallying the results." said Mark Anderson, founder and lead developer at FloristWare. "After witnessing this we set out to lighten their load using technology."
The result was a powerful scoring system that has been used at other floral design competitions including the Gateway to the Americas Cup and the GLFA Designer of the Year.
"We are so grateful to be a part of this industry, and so appreciative of the volunteers that make these events possible. This is our way of saying 'thank you'." Anderson continued.
The Arkansas competitions will use the latest version of the scoring software, which draws on the technology behind the FloristWare mobile floral delivery app, and allows judges to use their own devices.
The competitions will be hosted by the Arkansas Florists Association as part of their 2023 Annual Convention and are organized by Kay Schlaefli AIFD, CFD, AMF of Expressions Flowers in Fort Smith, AR.
About FloristWare
FloristWare is a powerful, affordable and easy-to-use POS/shop management system for retail florists. It helps save time and money while increasing sales and profits. It was the first floral-specific software package to use the SaaS model and has helped a generation of florists liberate themselves from long-term contracts and wire service entanglements. Learn more at www.floristware.com.
