Bucket Trucks Market Set for Steady Growth, Projected to Reach USD 2.12 Billion by 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global bucket trucks market is projected to increase from USD 1,504 million in 2025 to USD 2,122 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory reflects the indispensable role of bucket trucks in modern infrastructure development, utility maintenance, and telecommunications expansion, according to a comprehensive analysis by Fact.MR, a leading market research and consulting firm.Browse for A Report: https://www.factmr.com/report/4442/bucket-trucks-market Infrastructure and Urbanization Fuel Demand:Bucket trucks, essential for safe and efficient aerial operations, are seeing heightened demand across multiple sectors, including utilities, construction, telecommunications, and renewable energy. Their ability to provide stable, high-reach access in confined urban spaces makes them critical for tasks such as electrical line maintenance, tree trimming, and telecom equipment installation. The global push for 5G network expansion, particularly in countries like China and India, is a key driver, with bucket trucks facilitating antenna installations and fiber optic cable work in both urban and rural settings.The World Bank’s December 2023 report highlights USD 36.4 billion in private infrastructure investments across 44 countries by mid-2023, underscoring the critical role of bucket trucks in supporting 161 ongoing global projects. Additionally, the utility sector’s need to maintain extensive power networks—such as the over 5 million miles of power lines in the U.S. alone—ensures consistent demand for these versatile vehicles, particularly during storm recovery and outage events.Regional Trends Highlight Diverse Applications:North America leads in market innovation, with U.S. manufacturers driving advancements in bucket truck design, focusing on enhanced reach, capacity, and safety. The region’s robust infrastructure investments and utility maintenance needs sustain demand across industries like electric utilities, telecommunications, and forestry. A notable trend is the shift toward fleet electrification, with companies like Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) committing to electrify over half of their medium-duty fleet, including bucket trucks, by 2030 to meet sustainability goals.Asia-Pacific (APAC) is witnessing rapid growth, particularly in megacities like China, India, Japan, and Indonesia, where urbanization drives demand for bucket trucks in facade installation, skyscraper maintenance, and telecom infrastructure. China, with a projected CAGR of 3.7%, is a standout, fueled by state-led investments under initiatives like “Made in China 2025” and the 14th Five-Year Plan. The State Grid Corporation of China’s USD 89.7 billion investment through 2025 to upgrade the national power grid further amplifies demand for insulated and articulated bucket trucks.Market Segmentation: Versatility and Innovation:-Lifting Capacity: The 500-1000 kg segment holds the largest revenue share due to its balance of load capacity and maneuverability, ideal for utility and construction tasks. However, the <500 kg segment is the fastest-growing, driven by demand for compact, energy-efficient trucks for urban applications like streetlight maintenance and tree trimming.-Type: Articulated bucket trucks dominate with a 58% market share in 2025, valued for their flexibility in navigating complex urban environments. Telescopic models, however, are the fastest-growing, favored for high-altitude tasks in utility and telecom sectors.-Model: Standard models lead in revenue due to their reliability across industries, while hybrid models are the fastest-growing, driven by environmental regulations and sustainability goals, particularly in regions like California.-Insulation Type: Insulated bucket trucks command the largest share, essential for electrical utility work due to their safety features. Non-insulated trucks are growing fastest, catering to cost-sensitive applications in construction and tree care.Challenges and Opportunities:Despite its growth, the bucket trucks market faces challenges. High initial costs—often exceeding USD 150,000 for advanced models—limit adoption among small contractors and municipalities, particularly in developing regions. Stringent safety regulations, such as OSHA and ANSI A92.2 standards in the U.S., increase operational costs through mandatory inspections and training. Environmental regulations, like California’s Tier 4 Final emission standards, are pushing manufacturers toward cleaner technologies, though the transition to electric and hybrid models remains slow due to cost and infrastructure barriers.However, these challenges present opportunities. The shift toward electrification, as seen with ComEd’s addition of all-electric bucket trucks in May 2024 and Alectra Utilities’ adoption of an electric double bucket truck in September 2023, signals a move toward greener fleets. Strategic partnerships and technological innovations, such as smart safety systems and hybrid designs, are helping companies like Manitex International, Palfinger AG, and Altec Industries differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape.Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook:Key players, including Tadano Limited, Terex Corporation, and Socage S.R.L, are leveraging innovation and strategic alliances to capture market share. Collaborations enable access to new markets, specialized technologies, and cost efficiencies, enhancing product offerings and competitiveness. The integration of smart technologies, such as advanced operator controls and fall protection systems, is setting new industry standards.Want a Sample Before Buying? Download Free Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4442 Fact.MR’s Expertise Drives Strategic Insights:This analysis is powered by Fact.MR, a trusted global market research firm with a presence in the U.S., U.K., and India. With expertise across 5,000+ niche markets, Fact.MR provides actionable intelligence to 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies, blending cutting-edge research with real-time data to guide strategic decisions.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global automotive mobile accessories market is projected to increase from USD 55.9 billion in 2025 to USD 106.9 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.The global automotive mats market is projected to increase from USD 34.2 billion in 2025 to USD 52.1 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

