Creatio Recognized as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Force Automation Platforms

Creatio has been recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, has been named a Visionary in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Sales Force Automation Platforms, published in July 2025. This marks the ninth consecutive year Creatio* has been acknowledged in this research, which evaluated 13 vendors in the SFA space based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.Creatio believes this recognition reinforces its position as the New Era, AI-native alternative to legacy CRM solutions, offering a forward-looking approach built for enterprise agility, scalability, and speed. The company also believes that its native AI capabilities, composable no-code architecture, and embedded agentic AI set it apart from traditional Enterprise vendors attempting to retrofit AI into legacy platforms.With the growing need for AI automation by global organizations, Creatio’s strategy is to maximize AI adoption by embedding it into the core product and eliminating the need for additional licenses or extensions.Sales Creatio is an end-to-end platform for sales automation for Enterprises that leverages innovative no-code tools and embedded AI to streamline the full sales cycle. Unlike platforms with bolted-on AI modules, Sales Creatio offers native agentic, generative and predictive AI integrated into the platform’s core. The product includes role-based AI agents that support sellers across the full sales cycle by automating routine tasks, providing contextual recommendations, and improving decision-making. These AI agents act as intelligent assistants that understand, learn, and act within a business context to deliver contextual support at scale. These agents can be customized using no-code tools to adapt to industry-specific sales processes.“We believe being recognized as a Visionary once again in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant underscores Creatio’s position as a leading independent force driving the future of enterprise sales automation,” said Burley Kawasaki, Global VP of Product Marketing and Strategy at Creatio. “In today’s market, AI is table stakes—but real sales transformation comes from agents that act, learn, and collaborate with humans. That’s why we’ve placed agents at the center of our AI-native platform, built from the ground up to deliver autonomous, adaptive, and outcome-driven sales workflows. Combined with our composable no-code architecture, Creatio enables enterprises to innovate faster, scale smarter, and achieve growth with unmatched freedom and agility.”This vision is already translating into real-world results for modern organizations. Purplebricks, one of the UK’s most recognized real estate brands, turned to Creatio to replace a rigid, legacy CRM architecture and modernize its sales operations end to end. In just four months, the company deployed a fully customized platform that streamlined lead intake, automated opportunity creation, and accelerated response times across sales processes. By leveraging AI-powered lead triage, the system automatically identifies and breaks down multi-service inquiries, allowing teams to prioritize and act efficiently. “We’ve seen a 35% increase in leads and we’re converting 50% more. And to get there so quickly? We couldn’t have done this with any other software solution I’ve come across,” said Dan Rafferty, Chief Technology Officer at Purplebricks.Sales Creatio can be deployed as a standalone product or as part of Creatio’s unified suite for sales, marketing, service, and revenue operations. The offering includes Studio Creatio (no-code platform), AI-native CRM applications, industry-specific workflows for 20 verticals, and access to an extensive Marketplace of apps, add-ons, and integrations.To access a complimentary copy of the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Sales Force Automation Platforms, click here More InformationLearn more about Sales Creatio: https://www.creatio.com/sales Discover advanced AI Agents in Creatio 8.3: https://www.creatio.com/page/twin-release Visit the Marketplace for apps and extensions: https://marketplace.creatio.com Disclaimer*Creatio was evaluated in the report as bpm’online from 2016-2019Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms, By Adnan Zijadic, Guy Wood, Steve Rietberg, Wendy Butler-Mafuz, 21 July 2025Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.