Governor Kemp Proclaims August as Shooting Sports Month

In recognition of Georgia traditions and the positive impact of the shooting sports industry on the state’s economy, Governor Brian Kemp has officially proclaimed August as Shooting Sports Month in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) is encouraging Georgians of all experience levels to visit a range, learn new skills, and safely enjoy this month-long celebration of shooting sports.

This proclamation honors the role that hunting and shooting sports have played in the history, culture, and heritage of Georgia. Each year, millions of Georgia residents – both young and old – participate.

In 2024 alone, the shooting sports and hunting industry contributed an estimated $2.7 billion to the economy and supports nearly 11,000 jobs. That same year, the state received over $19.2 million in conservation funding through the Pittman-Robertson Act, derived from sportsmen and women who purchase firearms equipment and ammunition which provides funding back to states for work that supports wildlife and habitat management.

Where should you go? To a Georgia public shooting range, of course!

Georgia has more than 45 public archery and shooting ranges available in the state, many of them available on public land like Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) or Public Fishing Areas (PFAs).

For more information on public ranges in Georgia, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/AllRanges.

###