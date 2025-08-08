AI Just Got Insurance-Smart: FBSPL Rolls Out AI Tools for Faster Quotes, Policies, and Flawless Proposals

FBSPL launches 3 AI tools helping insurance businesses cut proposal, policy review & onboarding time by up to 70% while boosting accuracy & client service.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move set to reshape how insurance businesses operate, FBSPL has announced the launch of a trio of AI-powered tools (Policy Checking & Comparison, Smart Intake Chatbot, and AI Proposal Generator). The launch was officially unveiled during FBSPL’s Quarter 1 Townhall. It reinforced the organization’s commitment to AI + human-driven strategy.

With these cutting-edge innovations, FBSPL strengthens its position as a global leader in delivering AI driven innovation and solutions to the insurance sector.

With the rising operational demands and evolving client expectations, insurance businesses are more focused on delivering exceptional services with fewer errors. Recognizing this shift, FBSPL has developed three proprietary AI insurance tools that bring the power of AI in insurance ops.

“AI isn’t the future of insurance; it’s the present. But only if applied meaningfully. Our new tools were designed in collaboration with real agency workflows to remove bottlenecks and put time back into the hands of decision-makers,” concluded Puspendra Singh Rathore, Domain Head & Deputy Manager, AOS.

Three Smart AI Insurance Tools Revolutionizing Business Operations

1. Policy Checking and Comparison Tool

Policy review is one of the time-consuming tasks for insurance businesses. Designed specifically for personal lines, this Policy Checking & Comparison Tool automates insurance tasks. It automatically extracts and structures key policy data, including endorsements, premiums, and limits.

The tool allows insurance agents to instantly compare renewal offers with existing policies. It also automatically compares quotes and flags all discrepancies. This policy-checking tool enhances both internal operations and external communication, providing a client-ready output.

Key Benefits of Policy Comparison Tool:

i. Extracts policy data in seconds

ii. Compares across versions or providers

iii. Highlights mismatches and missing endorsements

iv. Reduces review time by up to 70%

v. Supports multiple formats and carriers

“Our goal was to replace policy reviews that took hours with intelligent automation that now takes minutes without compromising accuracy,” said Pankaj Sen, Team Lead, AI/ML.

2. Smart Intake Chatbot

FBSPL’s Smart Intake Chatbot is designed to speed up and streamline the client onboarding process. The chatbot offers a conversational, AI-powered interface that engages users intuitively while smartly replacing the traditional onboarding process

The tool follows a step-by-step process to gather all the essential data and then generate quotes. It incorporates real-time validations, intelligent input assistance, and prompts minimizing the risk associated with incorrect submissions.

Key Benefits of Smart Intake Chatbot:

i. Contextual prompts that guide the user in real time

ii. Automated error detection and input validation

iii. A fully customizable and no-code interface for agencies

iv. Seamless integration with internal quote engines or AMS platforms

3. AI Proposal Generator

An advanced AI proposal generation tool is designed to reduce manual efforts while eliminating delays in creating a multi-carrier insurance proposal. The tool is developed using an AI-first approach, which automates reading, extracting, comparing, and formatting quote data from multiple documents.

After gathering all the data, it converts the information into a single, polished, client-ready proposal. The tool ensures consistent, client-ready proposals are generated in just 30 seconds. It eliminates the delays and inefficiencies of traditional proposal preparation

Key Benefits of Proposal Generation Tool

i. Extracts quote data from multiple formats

ii. Highlights differences in premiums, coverages, and terms

iii. Allows side-by-side comparison of quote elements

iv. Generates editable and branded proposal drafts

v. Delivers final proposal PDF in less than 30 seconds

AI Solutions Delivering Measurable Impact for Insurance Businesses

Since their initial rollout, FBSPL’s AI insurance tools have already demonstrated significant operational value across their client in the U.S. and Canada. Designed for standard workflow optimization, these AI tools are helping insurance businesses boost efficiency, improve accuracy, and client servicing.

Insurance agencies incorporating policy checking and comparison tools have reported up to 70% reduction in policy checking time. Additionally, the smart intake chatbot has reduced submission errors by up to 60%. Meanwhile, the AI proposal generator tool is helping the sales and service team cut proposal generation time by up to 40%. All these results clearly reflect that FBSPL’s AI-driven solutions are delivering measurable impact for insurance businesses.

Kuldeep Bhatnagar, Vice President (FBSPL), rightly said, “All the AI tools developed at FBSPL are not just improving internal workflows, but they’re directly impacting how quickly and confidently our clients can respond to customer needs.”

The early adoption success underscores FBSPL’s belief that AI applications in insurance must be more than technical innovations. All the AI tools must be aligned with everyday business operations and built to solve real agency challenges.

FBSPL Leading the Future of Insurance Through AI Driven Innovation

The launch of AI tools in insurance represents FBSPL's commitment to modernizing insurance operations and helping businesses smooth and standardize their processes. As insurance businesses, including agencies, MGAs, Carriers, and others, face increasing pressure to deliver accurate results faster, FBSPL is assisting them in meeting their business demands with AI-backed insurance solutions.

With expertise in insurance process outsourcing solutions, FBSPL continues to invest in advanced AI and automation solutions that bridge the gap between strategic growth and operational bottlenecks. These tools are just the initial assets of a broader roadmap leading to intelligent workflows, upcoming innovations, real-time decision-making systems, and more.

As the industry adapts to advancements, Fusion Business Solutions (P) Limited – FBSPL, stands as a trusted partner delivering result-driven AI solutions, adhering to all-scale insurance businesses' needs and demands.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.