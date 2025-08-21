FBSPL Further Accelerates Canadian Expansion, Deepening Insurance Sector Expertise with AI and Consulting Excellence

Empowering Canada’s insurance ecosystem through innovation in people, process, and technology

NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headquartered in the state of Rajasthan (India), Fusion Business Solutions (P) Limited (FBSPL), a global leader in consulting and tech-enabled services, is pleased to announce the next phase of its strategic expansion in Canada. Building on a strong foundation of successful client engagements nationwide, FBSPL is deepening its presence in the Canadian insurance sector, enhancing delivery capabilities through a robust, AI-powered, and consulting-led approach focused on people, process, and technology.

Fusion Business Solutions (P) Limited (FBSPL), plans to grow its presence in Toronto, Ontario and hire potentially 10-15 members in a year with a vision to increase the workforce incrementally each year.

With a proven track record serving over 550 clients across six countries, FBSPL’s Canadian operations are now positioned to deliver even greater value to insurance businesses. This latest expansion demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to Canada’s thriving digital economy and the deepening Indo-Canadian partnership.

Focused Growth in the Insurance Domain

Recognizing the evolving needs of the Canadian insurance industry, FBSPL is leveraging its domain-specific expertise and proprietary AI tools to help clients achieve operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. Its AI-integrated solutions streamline policy checking, automate client onboarding, and accelerate proposal generation, empowering insurance providers to deliver better customer experiences and drive business growth.

Delivering Value Beyond Technology

This phase of FBSPL’s Canadian journey is about more than technological innovation—it’s about enabling insurance organizations to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape. By combining advanced automation with expert consulting and a people-centric approach, FBSPL helps clients respond to regulatory changes, customer expectations, and competitive pressures with agility and resilience.

“Canada’s insurance sector is experiencing unprecedented change, and we are excited to partner with local businesses as they reimagine their operations,” said Madhukar S. Dubey, Founder & Managing Director, FBSPL. “Our expansion in Canada is a testament to our commitment to human-centric, technology-driven solutions that create lasting value for our clients and communities.”

Shweta Dubey, Co-Founder & CEO, FBSPL also said “We thank High Commission of Canada in India, Mr. Ryan Ward – Minister (Commercial) A.I. - High Commission of Canada in India, Mr. Soumen Mondal – Trade Commissioner for investments - High Commission of Canada in India and Mr. Kapil Malhotra, Trade Commissioner, Govt of Ontario for guiding us in this journey. Their proactive approach and expert guidance made us choose Canada for our business expansion”.

Mr. Ryan Ward – Minister (Commercial) A.I. at High Commission of Canada in India added

“Canada is proud to welcome companies like FBSPL, whose blend of innovation, expertise, and global collaboration strengthens our shared economic future. Their dedication to transforming the insurance sector through next-generation tools and consulting-driven solutions exemplifies the dynamic Indo-Canadian partnership. It is especially encouraging to see businesses from Rajasthan, an emerging technology hub in India, expanding their footprint in Canada and contributing to our vibrant commercial landscape.”

About FBSPL

Established in 2006 and headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, FBSPL delivers end-to-end solutions across insurance, finance, AI/automation, business intelligence, and marketing domains. With over 1,080 professionals worldwide, FBSPL is dedicated to optimizing processes, ensuring compliance, and enabling sustainable growth through a blend of advanced technology and skilled consultancy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.