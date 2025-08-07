Automotive Windshield Market Size Worth $30.73 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Automotive Windshield Market Worth?

The market size of automotive windshields has seen robust growth in the previous years. From being valued at $21.07 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach $22.43 billion in 2025, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors such as safety regulations, increased production of vehicles, augmented emphasis on vehicle safety, customer preference for comfort, and environmental concerns have contributed to the market growth in the historic period.

In the coming years, the market size of automotive windshield is anticipated to experience significant growth. It's projected to reach a value of $30.73 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The predicted growth during this period can be credited to factors such as urbanization, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), self-driving cars, more stringent safety norms, connectivity features, and the use of eco-friendly materials. Key trends during this forecasted period include the integration of head-up displays, windshields with augmented reality capabilities, self-repairing coatings, dynamic tinting, use of gorilla glass, and sophisticated sensors for environmental monitoring.

What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Windshield Market?

The expansion of the automotive sector is expected to fuel the rise of the automotive windshield market. This sector encompasses a plethora of firms and organizations engaged in various aspects of motor vehicles - from design and development to manufacturing and sale. Automobile windshields serve a critical purpose in shielding the vehicle's occupants and interiors from external elements like dust, wind, and rain, as well as providing structural reinforcement to the vehicle. Citing an instance from August 2024, the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported a 3.9% increase in new car registrations during the first seven months of the year, surpassing 6.5 million units. Notably, the most prominent markets within the bloc recorded modest yet positive growth rates, with Spain (+5.6%), Italy (+5.2%), Germany (+4.3%), and France (+2.2%) all demonstrating increments. Given these factors, the ascendant global automotive industry is a primary driver for the automotive windshield market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Windshield Market?

Major players in the Automotive Windshield include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

• AGC Inc.

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

• Guardian Industries Corp.

• Central Glass Co. Ltd.

• Sisecam Group

• Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co. Ltd.

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

• Vitro SAB de CV

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Automotive Windshield Sector?

Leading corporations that are part of the automotive windshield sector are resorting to strategic alliances to introduce augmented reality windshields. Such alliances allow businesses to leverage one another's capabilities and resources to secure shared advantages and triumphs. For example, in January 2022, AGC Automotive, a manufacturer of automotive glass based in the US, entered into a collaboration with EyeLights, an augmented reality system creator from Israel. Through this collaboration, they aim to incorporate industrialized augmented reality (AR) features into manufactured vehicles, thereby boosting safety measures as well as the overall vehicular experience. By merging windshield and display technologies, they have managed to attain a range of benefits, such as the biggest virtual screen of 550 inches and a projection range of 50 meters from the driver's seat.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Windshield Market Share?

The automotive windshieldmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Glass Type: Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass

2) By Material Type: Thermoset Material, Thermoplastic Material

3) By Windshield Position: Front Windshield, Rear Windshield

4) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Subsegments:

1) By Laminated Glass: Acoustic Laminated Glass, UV Protection Laminated Glass, Infrared Reflective Laminated Glass

2) By Tempered Glass: Heat-Strengthened Tempered Glass, Fully Tempered Glass, Tinted Tempered Glass

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Windshield Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the automotive windshield market and is projected to continue growing. The report on the automotive windshield market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

