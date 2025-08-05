Discover your next opportunity with VA’s new Jobs Map 

Physicians and nurses who are looking for a rewarding career at the Department of Veterans Affairs can now find open positions that meet their criteria faster than ever before.

A smarter way to search

We’re excited to introduce a new feature on VA Careers: an interactive Jobs Map that helps job seekers efficiently identify open positions on an engaging map. While currently only available for physician and nurse searches, we hope to expand the tool soon to include other VA roles.

Whether you’re looking to serve Veterans as a nurse in Texas or a cardiologist in Michigan, the Jobs Map makes the search process seamless. With just a few clicks, you can now explore open positions across the country by:

Job title: Instantly narrow down results to the exact career you’re interested in.

Location: Search by city, state or even zoom in to find opportunities near you.

Salary range: Filter positions to match your financial goals.

Work schedule: Whether you’re looking for full-time, part-time or intermittent work, our tool lets you customize the search to fit your lifestyle.

The Jobs Map offers a dynamic view of open VA physician and nursing careers nationwide, pinpointing job locations and allowing you to visualize where your skills are in demand. Clicking on a location produces detailed job descriptions, eligibility requirements and application instructions—right at your fingertips.

Work at VA

Ready to explore a career that’s All About Veterans? Come see what the Jobs Map can do for you. Visit VA Careers and start your search now.