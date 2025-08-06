Affordable dental insurance for CHAMPVA beneficiaries

If you’re a beneficiary of the Civilian Health and Medical Program of VA (CHAMPVA) program, you may be able to get affordable, private dental care through the VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP).

Who can get VADIP

CHAMPVA beneficiaries, including:

Current or surviving spouses.

Children of an eligible Veteran who is rated permanently and totally disabled due to a service-connected disability.

This program is available throughout the United States and its territories.

Why VADIP matters

CHAMPVA doesn’t cover dental care costs unless that care is part of a treatment plan for a covered non-dental medical condition. VADIP helps fill that gap by offering CHAMPVA beneficiaries discounted private dental insurance.

What it costs

Costs vary depending on the plan and the insurance provider you choose. You’ll pay the full insurance premium for the plan and any copays, but VADIP makes dental insurance more affordable than buying it on your own.

Your options

VA has contracts with two companies to offer this insurance—Delta Dental and MetLife. You can compare coverage and plans online:

Delta Dental coverage.

MetLife coverage.

What VADIP covers

VADIP includes many dental services, such as:

Routine exams and X-rays.

Cleanings and fluoride treatments.

Root canals and fillings.

Dental surgery.

Emergency dental care.

How to enroll in a VADIP plan

Learn about the options both carriers provide, and sign up online:

Delta Dental plan.

MetLife plan.

Still have questions?

For questions about Delta Dental, call 855-370-3303.

For questions about MetLife, call 888-310-1681.

Resources: