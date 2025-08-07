Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Projected to Reach $1.81 Billion with 7.8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Interior Adhesive Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market Through 2025?

The market size for aerospace interior adhesive has been experiencing robust growth in the preceding years. The expansion is expected to progress from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.34 billion in 2025, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth trajectory in the historical period can be tied to several factors. This includes alterations in regulations, concerns surrounding the environment, a surge in the count of aircrafts and aerial passengers, growth in defense spending, and an upswing in investment targeting research and development activities.

In the coming years, the market size for aerospace interior adhesive is predicted to experience robust growth. It is projected to reach a value of $1.82 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors such as the increasing demand for new commercial aircraft, government initiatives, the aging of aircraft fleets, a rise in disposable income, and the need for fuel-efficient aircraft contribute significantly to this growth during the forecast period. Key trends anticipated during this period include the use of rapid cure adhesives, fire-resistant adhesives, and sustainable adhesives, the adoption of lighter weight solutions, and the pursuance of collaborations and partnerships.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market?

The growth of the aerospace interior adhesive market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing number of air travelers. Major airlines are expanding their flight schedules due to higher customer demand and are investing in new aircraft to keep up with the growing need for air travel worldwide. This heightened number of travelers is expected to stimulate the market for interior adhesives, which play an essential role in both the construction of new planes and the repair of existing ones. For example, a March 2022 article by the International Air Transport Association, a Cuba-based world's airline trade association, projects a rise in international traveler numbers to 69% by 2022, 82% by 2023, 92% by 2024, and 101% by 2025. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that the total number of travelers, counting multi-sector connecting trips as a single passenger, will exceed 4.0 billion in 2024, topping pre-COVID-19 levels. Consequently, the increasing number of air travelers is projected to spur the demand for aerospace interior adhesives during the forecast period.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market?

Major players in the Aerospace Interior Adhesive include:

• Henkel AG & Co.KGaA

• Huntsman Corporation

• Arkema S.A.

• Solvay S.A.

• Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company

• PPG Industries Inc.

• Cytec Industries Inc.

• Hexcel Corporation

• Beacon Adhesives Inc.

• DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market In The Future?

The aerospace interior adhesive market is witnessing a rising trend in technological advancements. Industry-leading companies have been launching innovative solutions such as Structural film adhesives to stay ahead. This specific type of adhesive is developed for bonding materials in high-strength, long-lasting applications. As an illustrative example, Park Aerospace, a specialist in advanced materials and composite structures for the aerospace sector based in New York, rolled out the Aeroadhere FAE-350-1 structural film adhesive in June 2023. This product, purposed for bonding primary and auxiliary structures in aircraft, presents high strength and longevity, making it well-suited for aerospace uses where dependability and performance are vital. The adhesive plays a pivotal role in ensuring the structural integrity of aircraft, aiding them to endure tough environmental factors and operational pressures.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market

The aerospace interior adhesivemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Other Types

2) By Aircraft Type: Single Aisle, Small Wide Body, Medium Wide Body, Large Wide Body, Regional Jets

3) By Application Type: Seats, Inflight entertainment, Lavatory, Interior panels, Galley, Stowage bins, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Epoxy: Modified Epoxy Adhesives, High-Temperature Epoxy Adhesives, Structural Epoxy Adhesives

2) By Polyurethane Adhesives: Flexible Polyurethane Adhesives, Rigid Polyurethane Adhesives, Hot-Melt Polyurethane Adhesives

3) By Acrylic: Methyl Methacrylate Adhesives, UV-Curable Acrylic Adhesives, Solvent-Based Acrylic Adhesives

4) By Cyanoacrylate: Instant Adhesives, Specialty Cyanoacrylate Adhesives

5) By Other Types: Silicone Adhesives, Anaerobic Adhesives, Hot Melt Adhesives, Phenolic Adhesives

Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the Aerospace Interior Adhesive market. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest expansion in this market over the forecast period. The regions incorporated in this aerospace interior adhesive market report are Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

