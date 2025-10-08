The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's AI-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Market to Reach $4.59 Billion by 2029 Amid Rising Global Demand

It will grow to $4.60 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the rare disease patient finder, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has seen exponential growth in recent years. Its growth is projected to escalate significantly, from $1.25 billion in 2024, to $1.62 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.1%. This growth in the past can be tied to factors such as the increasing utilization of genomic sequencing, the growing adoption of electronic health records, the rising collaborations between artificial intelligence (AI) startups and pharma, a surging focus on the early detection of diseases, and an increase in the availability of real-world evidence.

Projected to witness significant expansion in the coming years, the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven market for finding patients with rare diseases is poised to reach $4.60 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%. The predicted growth within this timeframe is largely due to the increased use of multimodal data analytics, the rising introduction of clinical decision support systems powered by AI, the growing preference for wearable and remote patient monitoring devices, increased funding in healthcare platforms centered around patients, and a greater emphasis on utilizing predictive analytics for the identification of rare diseases. Key trends to watch within this forecasted period include improvements in the field of natural language processing for handling unstructured medical data, the application of federated learning for the secure sharing of patient data, the rise of technology-assisted analysis of multiomics data, the progress made in creating synthetic data for the purpose of rare disease modeling, and enhancements in AI-driven digital biomarkers.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-driven rare disease patient finder market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28129&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Market Landscape?

The rise in adoption of digital health and telemedicine is predicted to fuel the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven rare disease patient finder market in the future. The concept of digital health involves the utilization of technology, software, and electronic devices to keep track of, manage, and enhance health and wellbeing. Telemedicine involves offering medical services remotely through telecommunication technologies like video conferencing, mobile apps, and online platforms. Patients and healthcare providers are increasingly embracing digital health and telemedicine as these provide solutions that are convenient, save time, and are readily accessible. The AI-driven rare disease patient finder aids these digital platforms by accurately recognizing patients, facilitating remote monitoring, and enabling timely virtual consultations and personalized care. For example, a survey by Rock Health, a US-based health technology firm, in February 2023 revealed that out of 8,014 participants, 76% who were aged 55 and above had utilised telemedicine, while 80% of all participants indicated that they had accessed care via telemedicine at some point in their life, a rise from 72% in the previous two years. Thus, the growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) driven rare disease patient finder market can be attributed to the increased acceptance of digital health and telemedicine.

Who Are The Top Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• UnitedHealth Group Incorporated

• Dassault Systèmes SE

• GeneDx Holdings Corp.

• HealthVerity Inc.

• ConcertAI Inc.

• Komodo Health Inc.

• Unlearn.AI Inc.

• Antidote Technologies Inc.

• Healx Ltd.

• FDNA Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Industry?

Key players in the AI-fueled rare disease patient finder market are concentrating their efforts on designing advanced technological solutions like precision patient recruitment tools. These tools heighten the accuracy, pace, and productivity of discovering qualified patients for rare disease clinical trials, bringing down recruitment timeframes and boosting trial success percentages. These precision patient recruitment solutions leverage intricate algorithms and real-world data to aptly identify and engage patients that fulfill certain clinical trial eligibility measures. Take Citeline, an American business intelligence and data analytics firm, for an example. In April 2024, they introduced Citeline PatientMatch. This platform merges high-level algorithms with exhaustive real-world data, compiling lab outcomes, biomarkers, and digital medical documents from more than 400 hospitals and health systems. This assists sponsors and investigators in identifying suitable patients for clinical trials swiftly and effectively, simplifying enrollment, and facilitating a variety of complicated study protocols across several therapeutic areas.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Market

The artificial intelligence (AI)-driven rare disease patient finder market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Healthcare Providers, Life Sciences Companies, Payers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Electronic Data Capture, Data Management Platform, Analytics And Reporting Tools, Patient Engagement Tools, Clinical Trial Management System

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration, Training And Support, Data Hosting And Security, Consulting Services, Maintenance And Upgrades

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-driven rare disease patient finder market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-driven-rare-disease-patient-finder-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-driven rare disease patient finder. However, the growth forecast for 2025 suggests that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth. The global market report incorporates various regions, which include not only North America and Asia-Pacific, but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Driven Rare Disease Patient Finder Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence In Healthcare Diagnosis Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-healthcare-diagnosis-global-market-report

Ai In Medical Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-medical-diagnostics-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Clinical Trials Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-clinical-trials-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.