The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)‑Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants Market to Grow at 24.2% CAGR from 2025-2029

It will grow to $4.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)‑Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of virtual nursing assistants powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The market is projected to rise from $1.41 billion in 2024 to $1.76 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5%. This rapid growth during the historic period can be tied to factors such as increasing cases of chronic diseases, a worsening dearth of healthcare professionals, an aging demographic, the growing implementation of telehealth and remote patient care, and the emphasis on early detection of declining health conditions.

The market size for AI-powered virtual nursing assistants is set to witness substantial expansion in the years to come. The projected growth represents a value of $4.19 billion by 2029, contributing to a CAGR of 24.2%. The growth during the predicted period can be ascribed to the plentiful availability of patient data, the growing pressure on healthcare infrastructures, a pivot towards telehealth and remote care systems, a surge in the development of new solutions and platforms, and an enhanced patient experience. Key trends for the projected period include the amalgamation with telehealth and remote monitoring systems, technological evolution, incorporation of superior AI, product innovations, and the shift towards adopting cloud platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Intelligence (AI)‑Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants Market?

The increasing need for remote patient monitoring is set to drive the expansion of the AI-powered virtual nursing assistants industry. Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a process involving digital tools to gather patient health data from non-traditional health care environments and forward it to healthcare providers for evaluation and care management. The requirement for RPM is growing owing to the burgeoning demand for uninterrupted, real-time health management outside of standard clinical environments. AI-based virtual nursing assistants incorporated into RPM can monitor patient health data in real-time, send timely notifications, and offer personalized care, thus lessening the load on healthcare workers. For example, the US Department of Health and Human Services reported in August 2025 that nearly 1 million individuals enrolled for RPM in 2024, which represents a 27% surge from 2023. As a result, the increasing requirement for RPM is steering the growth of the AI-guided virtual nursing assistants market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)‑Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)‑Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• HealthTap Inc.

• Artera Inc.

• Caregility LLC

• Luma Health Inc.

• Infermedica Sp. z o.o.

• Memora Health Inc.

• Buoy Health Inc.

• Hyro AI Ltd.

• Care Angel Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)‑Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants Market?

Prominent firms in the AI-driven virtual nursing assistants market are advancing in their technological features like the LIDAR-based spatial intelligence, aiding in real-time patient observation, early risk detection such as fall and sudden decline, and backing up virtual nursing models. Light detection and ranging (LIDAR) is a high-end remote Sensing technology which utilizes laser light shots for identifying distances with considerable precision. For example, Emory Healthcare, a healthcare system based in the US, in March 2025, initiated a virtual nursing program exploiting AI-enabled technology to amplify patient care. This technology uses LIDAR in patient rooms to trace movements and predict falls as much as 30 seconds before they happen, with automated voice alerts persuading patients to remain in bed. The technology empowers nurses located in a main control room to handle admission paperwork, patient teaching, medication administration, and discharging procedures distantly, thus liberating bedside nurses for direct patient care. It persistently scrutinizes patient data to detect early symptoms of clinical decline or emergencies, facilitating prompt alerts to bedside care teams.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)‑Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence (AI)‑driven virtual nursing assistants market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Technology: Automatic Speech Recognition(ASR), Text-To-Speech(TTS), Text-Based Interface, Natural Language Processing(NLP), Other Technologies

3) By Deployment: Cloud Based, On-Premise, Hybrid

4) By Application: Symptom Checking And Virtual Triage, Appointment Scheduling And Reminders, Medication Management, Medical Information Retrieval, Patient Engagement And Education, Clinical Decision Support, Administrative Support, Remote Monitoring

5) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Patients, Healthcare Payers Pharmaceutical And Life Sciences Companies, Other End Users

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Clinical Decision Support, Patient Monitoring And Engagement, Workflow And Care Coordination, Medication Management, Predictive Analytics And Risk Assessment, Communication And Chat Interfaces

2) By Services: Training And Education, Consulting And Advisory, Support And Maintenance, Managed Services, Data Management And Security, Implementation And Integration

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)‑driven virtual nursing assistants market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-driven-virtual-nursing-assistants-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)‑Driven Virtual Nursing Assistants Market?

In the AI-powered Virtual Nursing Assistants Global Market Report 2025, North America was recognized as the leading region for the year 2024. The fastest growth, however, is projected to be in the Asia-Pacific. The report includes data for all regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

