She Exist Magazine Announces CarVer Communications Group As the Creative Agency to Take The Magazine To the Next Level

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- She Exist Magazine has chosen CarVer Communications Group , one of the most impactful and sought-after public relations agencies in the nation's capital, to be the new creative Agency for the women-led magazine. She Exist Magazine, founded by Janelle Harris, is a notable media outlet focused on empowering women through diverse storytelling and amplifying voices of excellence! The Magazine serves as an outlet for entrepreneurs and creatives navigating industries from fashion to finance.She Exist Magazine brought in CarVer Communications Group to promote, amplify, and elevate the presence of the women's empowerment magazine in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia Tri-State Area.In efforts to expand their reach, the Magazine recently opened a newsstand in Washington, D.C. - this expansion reflects the Magazine's growing readership and its commitment to making its content accessible. The Magazine has seen much success since its debut in Tampa, Florida, in 2021. The Magazine is in major cities including Las Vegas, New York, and Atlanta.The Founder of the Magazine, Janelle Harris, is enthusiastic about the new partnership, "She Exist Magazine anticipates collaborating closely with the Agency, as we engage with local company proprietors and increase community engagement. CarVer Communications will bring creative excellence and unparalleled marketing capabilities that we believe will go hand in hand with our current efforts to increase our brand presence. CarVer PR has consistently demonstrated its ability to manage the expansion of a magazine of this caliber successfully."CEO Nicole Kirby "Turns Water Into Wine," meaning no matter how big or small the project may be, she will work tirelessly to create, plan, and execute the project according to the client's needs.CarVer Communications has created an aggressive plan to transform and modernize marketing initiatives to better promote the Magazine, specifically in the DMV area and beyond. This new marketing initiative is expected to create an influx of business collaborations and community initiatives, allowing the Magazine to reach its goal of being a leading media platform."We are honored to be selected as the strategic communications partner for She Exist Magazine," said Nicole Kirby, CEO of CarVer Communications. "She Exist Magazine is a premier media outlet that focuses on shining a light on the stories of women who inspire change— and this aligns perfectly with our mission. At CarVer, we make it look easy—and we are committed to delivering measurable impact and visibility for She Exist Magazine."CarVer Communications Group is a full-service agency offering a wide range of services to help businesses scale and grow to their fullest potential. To learn more about these services, visit www.therealcarver.com To get in contact, learn more, or interview Mrs. Nicole Kirby, please reach out to Nya Banks at CarVer Communications via email at therealcarverpr@gmail.com

