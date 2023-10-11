Breaking Greens & Glass Ceilings: CarVer PR a DC Based PR Agency Invites Black Female Executives to the Fairway
CarVer Communications CEO Nicole Kirby is looking to bring more women of color to the game of golf.
It's time we bring more women of color to the greens to have an opportunity to learn the game and build long-lasting business opportunities. This event aims to capture the spirit of what golf is.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf has long been a catalyst for business conversations and partnerships, making it a popular networking activity. The game's relaxed setting and enjoyable nature have always been said to be a place to foster more productive business discussions and connect with the right people who are the decision-makers. However, the demographics of golfers playing the game haven't changed over time. With over 600 years old, there has been plenty of time for the game to have given its way to inclusivity, but it has fallen short.
— CEO, Nicole Kirby
CarVer Communications has curated an empowering golf event focused on teaching Black female C-suite executives and business owners how to play golf. This event is set to redefine and emphasize the significance of camaraderie, professional growth, and the business networking that comes with playing the game of golf.
The Empowerment on the Greens: Divas Golf Training Classic will be an annual event, with the first golf clinic being held on October 13, 2023. CarVer Communications has partnered with a DC-based black and women-owned golf training facility for an all-around immersive experience. The day will be spent receiving golf training from PGA Professionals at CitySwing, a modern golf studio equipped with cutting-edge simulator technology and high-quality clubs owned by TariCash. A former executive who walked away from her career to open CitySwing in 2019 and now is poised to open a second location at the end of this year.
On this day, executives and leaders from diverse backgrounds will converge to engage in golf training while working and learning a new skill to use in their personal lives and business. Attendees of this event will take their newfound skills and put them to the test at East Potomac Golf Course.
At the heart of this initiative is the CEO of CarVer Communications, Nicole Kirby, a trailblazing communications maverick with a remarkable track record of providing excellent results in public relations. Kirby's insights into the nuances of the corporate structure and her expertise in collaboration will be woven into the fabric of the event, ensuring that every swing taken is a step forward in shattering glass ceilings.
"The sport of golf is 72% all male. It's time we bring more women of color to the greens to have an opportunity to learn the game of golf and have a chance to network and build long-lasting business opportunities. This event aims to capture the spirit of networking that golf is known for," said Nicole Kirby, CEO ofCarVer Communications.
Having this event in Washington, D.C., was critical to planning this monumental event. As the nation's capital, it stands as a symbol of progress, innovation, and empowerment. CarVer Communications brings these ideals to life through this event, bridging the gap between the vibrant community of Black C-suite women and the game of golf.
To learn more about CarVer Communications, contact Nicole Kirby at https://www.therealcarver.com/
