Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu on launch of women-led luxury hotel in Limpopo

In a celebration of Women's Month 2025, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Maggie Sotyu, today officiated the launch of the Atrium Boutique Hotel - a 100% black-owned, 60% women-owned 4-star luxury establishment in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The launch honours the entrepreneurial journey of Ms Lesetja Johanna Mukwevho, who holds a 60% stake in the enterprise she co-founded with her husband, Mr Matodzi Joseph Mukwevho. Their achievement represents a significant step toward inclusive growth, gender equality, and transformation in South Africa's tourism sector.

"This is more than a hotel - it is a vision realised. Atrium Boutique Hotel showcases the power of women-led businesses and the strength of blended funding models to unlock opportunity where it matters most," said Deputy Minister Sotyu. "It stands as a symbol of resilience, innovation, and economic empowerment."

The event was attended by key representatives across government and development finance institutions, including:

Mr John Mpe, Executive Mayor of Polokwane

Ms Susan Mangole, Acting Deputy Director-General at the dtic

Mr Tshitereke Matibe, MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Limpopo

Ms Mmapaseka Letsike, Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

The NEF CEO, Mr Mziwabantu Dayimani, said: "The TTF is proof that capital, collaboration, and capability can unlock extraordinary impact. At the NEF, we are proud to partner with the Department of Tourism in enabling inclusive growth and empowering underrepresented entrepreneurs."

Sedfa Board Member, Mr Patrick Makape, added: "Our investment in Atrium Boutique Hotel through TEF is a symbol of empowerment and inclusive ownership. With 60% Black female ownership, it reflects the strength of a family-run business with women's entrepreneurship at its heart."

Funding model for transformation

The Atrium Boutique Hotel development was made possible through:

National Empowerment Fund (NEF): R10 million loan

Tourism Transformation Fund (TTF): R5 million grant

Tourism Equity Fund (TEF) loan through Sedfa: R9.8 million

The hotel has created 56 permanent jobs and contributes meaningfully to local tourism infrastructure.

New capital for future growth

Deputy Minister Sotyu announced a R100 million recapitalisation of the Tourism Transformation Fund. "The additional R100 million will support our transformation efforts in the sector while growing the tourism economy," she said.

Since 2017, the TTF has:

Approved over R369 million in transactions

Benefitted 31 companies

Created 491 new direct jobs

Enabled 19 women-owned businesses

Enquiries:

Dikatso Mothae

National Empowerment Fund

Cell: 084 314 6713

E-mail: mothaed@nefcorp.co.za

Tasneem Carrim

Chief Director: Communication

Department of Tourism

Cell: 082 467 9227

E-mail: tcarrim@tourism.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA