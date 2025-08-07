Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike calls out The Open Chats Podcast

The Deputy Minister in Presidency for Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, strongly condemns the recent remarks made on the Open Chats Podcast that have caused significant distress in our country. Such statements are not only offensive but also undermine the values of inclusivity and respect that our society strives to uphold.

The Deputy Minister emphasizes that every community in our nation deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. It is important that public platforms engage in conversations that foster understanding and unity, rather than perpetuating harm and division.

The recent comments on the podcast fail to align with these principles and have justifiably sparked outrage among South Africans. South Africa emerges out of a painful history of segregation, and throughout this history, national groups in South Africa have been crucial in shaping the cultural and social landscapes of our nation. “All of us; black, white, Indian or coloured, each represent our unique traditions, languages, and shared experiences that reflect our multicultural heritage and diversity as a nation.

The importance of upholding unity among all racial groups in South Africa cannot be overstated. As global challenges become more interconnected, promoting an environment of mutual respect and inclusivity is important for social cohesion and progress.

In response to the growing calls for accountability, the Deputy Minister urges the Open Chats Podcast team to reflect on the impact of their words and take concrete measures to prevent such incidents in the future. While an apology has been issued, DM Letsike believes that further actions are necessary to rebuild trust with South Africans.

“I reiterate my position, that all media platforms, including podcasts, must adhere to the regulations that ensure fair and responsible communication. We value freedom of expression, but it must be balanced with accountability.” said DM Letsike.

DM Letsike also emphasized that Hate speech is one of the most resilient manifestations of cyberviolence and is not to be equalled to free speech. “Addressing hate speech does not mean limiting or prohibiting freedom of speech. It means keeping hate speech from escalating into something more dangerous, particularly incitement to discrimination, hostility, and violence, which is prohibited under our constitutional law.”

Added DM Lesike. Any kind of racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, or xenophobia should not be tolerated. The Ministry remains committed to advocating for the rights and dignity of all individuals, particularly those from marginalized communities. We stand in solidarity with those who have been hurt by these remarks and will continue to support efforts that promote respect and equality.

The National Dialogue should be amongst the important forums for South African to engage and reimagine a South Africa that will work for all its people.

