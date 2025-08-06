MPD Arrests Attempted Carjacking Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in an attempted unarmed carjacking in Northeast.

On Thursday, May 22, 2025, at approximately 9:51 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, for a report of an attempted carjacking. The suspect attempted to take the victims’ vehicle before fleeing the scene.

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, pursuant to a D.C Superior court arrest warrant, 18-year-old Mark Edwards, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25076356

###