Olorama Technology brings the latest innovation in scent technology to the big screen

Olorama revolutionizes cinema and XR with digitally synced scents, creating immersive multisensory experiences that blur the line between film and reality.

VALENCIA, SPAIN, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine sitting in a movie theater where the aromas of coffee brewing, fresh-cut grass, or even gunpowder from an on-screen explosion reach your nose, blurring the lines between reality and the big screen. This is no longer a dream, thanks to Olorama, the groundbreaking digital scent technology The idea was born some years ago while watching a popular Spanish TV show, El Hormiguero, where a scientific experiment released a sulfurous smoke. The host lamented that viewers at home couldn’t smell it. Inspired, Olorama envisioned a device capable of synchronizing real-time aromas with visual content, enhancing viewer immersion. While scent technology attempts date back to the 1950s, Olorama perfects the concept with wireless devices discreetly placed beneath cinema seats, paired with software that precisely syncs scents with scenes.Olorama was at the Filmoteca de Valencia during a screening of El vendedor de humo by Jaime Maestro, where the audience experienced the smells of smoke, flowers, and damp earth as part of the film’s narrative. Today, Olorama’s system boasts over 100 unique scents, including coffee, honey, butter, wine, chocolate, and explosive gunpowder, with plans to expand further.The technology is not just for cinema. At AWE USA 2025, held in Long Beach, California, Olorama made a splash at the world’s premier extended reality trade show. Visitors enjoyed multisensory experiences featuring films like Ratatouille and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a virtual breakfast with personalized aromas, and even a mascletà with authentic gunpowder scents. Olorama’s scent devices require no heat or artificial mechanisms, delivering authentic, digitally controlled fragrances that integrate seamlessly with virtual and augmented reality, immersive education, retail, and more.Olorama is opening a new chapter in sensory immersion, inviting us to ask: What would cinema, and extended reality, feel like if you could truly smell it?Find out more at https://olorama.com/ or by contacting press@olorama.com.

