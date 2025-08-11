New House 28 completes the Neue Balan campus in Munich

Bauhaus Architecture: Fom follows function Neue Balan: New Work in Munich

Bauhaus architecture for today's innovation and creativity

With House 28, we have added the final piece to the Neue Balan campus puzzle.” — Dr. Norbert Weickenmeier

MüNCHEN, BAVARIA, GERMANY, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new House 28, Allgemeine SÜDBODEN has closed the last gap in its highly sought-after Neue Balan campus on the edge of the Munich’s Haidhausen district. Like the neighbouring buildings, most of which have been renovated from existing structures, the new building is inspired by the clear architectural language of the Bauhaus style. According to CBRE, Neue Balan, which is home to innovative and creative start-ups as well as established companies, was the most successful commercial location in the Bavarian capital in terms of deals in 2024.

With its straightforward and modern architecture, House 28 is a new building and the final piece in the existing campus along Balanstraße. The entire area was built in the Bauhaus style during the economic boom of the 1950s. The style is characterised by clear structures and large windows, which also create a strong connection between the office floors and the street space in House 28 and bring plenty of daylight into the deep floor plans.

Dr Norbert Weickenmeier, architect of the Neue Balan campus: "With its clear, unpretentious design language, we have developed House 28 entirely in the tradition of New Building. The design remains timeless as a consequence of location, material, construction and function; it is not subject to fashion and, despite its beauty, does not lose sight of the economic efficiency of the property. House 28 is a new building that, with its two glazed inner courtyards and generous opening onto the green campus, meets all the requirements of flexible new working environments, efficiency and sustainability."

Closing the gap in the "string of pearls" on Balanstraße

With the completion of House 28 on the Neue Balan campus, the urban block on Balanstraße, which gave the campus its name, is now complete with five full storeys and a recessed attic. Green roof terraces are available as social and recreational areas for tenants, offering spectacular views over the campus, the city of Munich and as far as the Alps. In a central location between the existing buildings 27 and 31, which already house a gym and a large supermarket, among other things, House 28 replaces two former two-storey buildings from the Siemens era that looked rather temporary. Visually, all the buildings now line Balanstraße like a string of pearls. Dr Norbert Weickenmeier: "With House 28, we have added the final piece to the Neue Balan campus puzzle. The row of buildings along the street, structured to scale, is now as striking a symbol of careful but confident urban regeneration as, for example, Mies van der Rohe's buildings for the textile industry in Krefeld or the legendary Fiat Lingotto factory in Turin, two prime examples of timelessly elegant architecture."

Striking design: covered seating steps open the building to the campus

The new office building opens onto the campus with a spacious, covered seating staircase. Another striking feature of House 28 are three "fingers" that jut out from the façade towards the western north-south axis. Bettina Krause, Head of Leasing, Allgemeine SÜDBODEN: "In recent years, the Neue Balan campus has developed into one of the most sought-after locations for innovative and creative companies in Munich, with several thousand employees now working there. The style, which is in keeping with the legacy of New Building and promotes a close connection between architecture and technology, perfectly reflects the spirit of the site." The new House 28 has already been awarded a "German Design Award 2025" in the "Excellent Architecture" category by the German Design Council.

House 28 offers a total of around 28,300 square metres of available office space, including terraces. Parts of the new House 28 have already been let to a technology group as well as to energy technology company Siemens Energy.

