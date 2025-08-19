Lease agreement extended for 25 years

NorthC's Munich data centre will remain on the Neue Balan campus on the edge of the Munich’s Haidhausen district.

The fact that the regional data centre will remain in Neue Balan for the next quarter of a century is proof of the outstanding role the location plays.” — Bettina Krause, Head of Leasing, Allgemeine SÜDBODEN:

MUNICH, GERMANY, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NorthC's Munich data centre will remain on the Neue Balan campus on the edge of the Munich’s Haidhausen district. The IT service provider, headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany, has extended its lease on 4,800 square metres of the Allgemeine SÜDBODEN AG commercial site by 25 years.

The NorthC data centre in Munich offers local and regional companies a state-of-the-art environment for their IT infrastructure. NorthC also focuses on parameters such as flexibility, performance and cost efficiency at its own location. Following the extension of the lease agreement, the company will remain at its location in the north of the almost fully let campus area for the long term.

Bettina Krause, Head of Leasing, Allgemeine SÜDBODEN: "We are delighted to extend the lease agreement with NorthC. The fact that the regional data centre will remain in Neue Balan for the next quarter of a century is proof of the outstanding role the location plays, especially for companies in innovation-driven industries. Neue Balan is now one of the most sought-after commercial areas in Munich."

Donald Badoux, Managing Director DACH at NorthC: "The Neue Balan campus offers us ideal conditions for digital growth. The mix of large and medium-sized companies, including many players from the IT and software sectors, creates exactly the innovative spirit we want for the future. The ideal and convenient location between Ostbahnhof, the “Mittlerer Ring” ring road encircling the Munich city centre and the motorway is the icing on the cake."

Neue Balan: Munich's most successful commercial location

According to CBRE, Campus Neue Balan was the most successful commercial location in Munich in 2024 in terms of the number of deals. Currently, only the new House 28 directly on the eponymous Balanstraße, which gave the campus its name, still has space available.

