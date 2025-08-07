Chromaheat AI by Ching Lee, Jeanne Tan and Jun Jong Tan Wins Bronze in A' Wearable Technology Awards

Chromaheat AI

Intelligent Heating Jacket with AI-Driven Temperature Regulation and Thermochromic Yarn Receives Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious award in the field of wearable technology design, has announced Chromaheat AI by Ching Lee, Jeanne Tan and Jun Jong Tan as the Bronze Winner in the Wearable Technologies Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Chromaheat AI within the wearable technology industry, positioning it as an innovative and well-designed product that aligns with the high standards set by the A' Design Award.Chromaheat AI's recognition by the A' Wearable Technologies Design Award is relevant to both the industry and potential customers. The design aligns with current trends in wearable technology, focusing on personalized thermal comfort, healthcare applications, and energy efficiency. By advancing industry standards and practices, Chromaheat AI demonstrates the practical benefits of intelligent temperature regulation and real-time visual feedback for users, setting a new benchmark for smart heating textiles.The award-winning Chromaheat AI stands out in the market with its unique combination of AI-driven temperature regulation and thermochromic yarn. The self-trained AI system adjusts heating based on age, gender, and environmental factors, optimizing thermal comfort across varying temperatures, humidity levels, and wind speeds. The color-changing yarn provides visible heat indicators, enhancing safety, usability, and monitoring. Designed for everyday wear, Chromaheat AI's energy-efficient automated control makes it ideal for healthcare applications and smart textiles.Winning the A' Wearable Technologies Design Award serves as motivation for the Chromaheat AI team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and development of intelligent heating textiles, inspiring new designs that prioritize user comfort, safety, and efficiency. As a result, Chromaheat AI has the potential to influence industry standards and drive advancements in the field of wearable technology.Team MembersChromaheat AI was designed by a multidisciplinary team led by Ching Lee, a PhD researcher specializing in AI applications for temperature-regulating textiles, and Professor Jeanne Tan, an expert in intelligent textile design from the School of Fashion and Textiles at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Jun Jong Tan, an engineer, contributed technical expertise in system development and integration. The project also involved Wing Shan Yu, Hiu Ting Tang, Wing Chung Wong, Chi Yuen Hui, and Shui Wing Ng, who played essential roles in the design and development process.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ching Lee, Jeanne Tan and Jun Jong TanChing Lee, Prof. Jeanne Tan, and Jun Jong Tan form a multidisciplinary innovation team at the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab) and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU). Their groundbreaking work focuses on the development of smart interactive illuminative textiles and AI-powered temperature-regulating garments, combining expertise in AI, intelligent textile design, and system engineering to create innovative solutions that enhance user comfort and well-being.About Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab)AiDLab, jointly established by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and the Royal College of Art (RCA) in the UK, is the first research platform focused on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) with design. Funded by the HKSAR Government under the InnoHK Research Clusters, AiDLab conducts interdisciplinary research to drive innovation, sustainability, and positive impact on both industry and society. The diverse team of researchers and practitioners collaborates on two thematic programmes: Ergonomic and Inclusive Design and Intelligent Fashion Design and Quality Control.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their innovative use of materials and technology, as well as their potential to positively influence industry standards. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the designer's ability to create products that enhance people's lives and well-being.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, welcoming entries from all countries. The award's mission is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://wearabletechnologyaward.com

