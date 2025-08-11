Juicing Made Simple: 3 Fresh Detox Recipes by Chef Mini Kyung with Kuvings

Chef Mini Kyung is presenting juice recipes at the Kuvings booth. Chef Mini Kyung of Energy Kitchen hosted a juice class at the Kuvings booth during Ambiente in Germany. Kuvings logo

Kuvings CS600 juicer delivers exceptional results. It also handles continuous operation throughout the day, which is a huge advantage.” — Mini Kyung

DAEGU, BUKGU, SOUTH KOREA, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mini Kyung , head of the detox juice bar Energy Kitchen, has unveiled three signature detox juice recipes using the Kuvings CS600, a top-tier commercial cold press juicer.She introduces an easy and effective way to incorporate more vegetables into your daily routine—through fresh, nutrient-rich juice.“Detoxing is more than just eliminating toxins,” says Chef Mini Kyung. “It’s a process of restoring balance and enhancing your body’s functions. When you're dealing with unexplained fatigue or poor digestion, detox juice can make a significant difference.”Her natural recipes, made with seasonal vegetables and fruits, offer both great taste and nutrition. Below are three of her most popular juice recipes:1. Drink Your Greens – Green Juice 🥬- Ingredients: Kale, spinach, romaine, celery, cucumber, apple, lemon- Highlight: Often referred to as a “blood-purifying detox,” this juice is known for its clean taste and cleansing properties. Apple’s sweetness and enzymes help mellow the bitterness of leafy greens, making it palatable for everyone.When to Drink: Perfect for starting the day fresh or when resetting your diet.⭐Chef’s Note: You’ll find this exact combination at juice bars across New York and California—it’s a well-balanced recipe proven for both taste and nutrition.2. Red Vitality – ABC Juice 🍎- Ingredients: Apple, Beetroot, Carrot- Highlight: While beetroot can have an earthy flavor, apples and carrots bring a natural sweetness that balances the taste. This juice is particularly beneficial for women's health, especially around menstruation or during periods of fatigue. If beet flavor is too strong, adding lemon or citrus helps lighten it.- When to Drink: Ideal when you need an energy boost.⭐Chef’s Note: Just the density of beet juice tells you how rich it is in nutrients. It may taste earthy at first, but combined with apple, it becomes incredibly balanced.3. The Carrot Rediscovered – Carrot Juice 🥕- Ingredients: Carrot, apple, lemon- Highlight: Carrots offer natural sweetness, making them delicious even when juiced alone. Juicing with the skin enhances beta-carotene absorption, which may help with detoxification.- When to Drink: Great during seasonal changes or when you need a wellness reset.⭐Chef’s Note: Even with less apple than green juice, carrots still taste sweet. Pure carrot juice is excellent, and with just apple and lemon, it becomes a refreshing go-to.While smoothies retain fiber, they can be harder to digest. “Juices are absorbed by the body much faster than smoothies,” Chef Mini Kyung emphasizes.Chef Mini Kyung also praised the Kuvings CS600, saying, “For juice bars and restaurants, juice yield is critical—and the CS600 delivers exceptional results. It also handles continuous operation throughout the day, which is a huge advantage.”Earlier this year, Chef Mini Kyung joined Kuvings at Ambiente 2025 in Frankfurt, leading juice seminars featuring the AUTO10 and CB1000 models. Through her global outreach, she continues to share how juicing can transform everyday health and well-being.Kuvings plans to collaborate further with Chef Mini Kyung to develop engaging wellness content and inspire more people around the world to revitalize their health through the power of juicing.[Mini Kyung, Energy Kitchen]

