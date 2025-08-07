Presented by Eddie Hall “The Beast,” Slap Fighting Championship Ignites Dubai with Global Showdown at The Space

Eddie Hall Presents SFC 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI INVESTMENT PARK, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an adrenaline-fuelled spectacle that pushed the limits of endurance, strength, and sheer willpower, the Slap Fighting Championship (SFC) brought the heat to The Space Events and Sports in Dubai on 26 July 2025. Presented by none other than Eddie Hall , former World’s Strongest Man and global fitness icon, the event gathered top-tier athletes from around the world in front of a roaring crowd.The championship featured 32 fighters from six countries including the UK, India, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and the UAE, facing off in 16 intense matchups. With knockouts, technical finishes, and crowd-shaking face-offs, the night delivered non-stop action for fans both live in the arena and watching online.Highlights included a technical knockout victory by Angelica KO, a thrilling rematch between Lachlan Adair and Shaun Rafferty that ended with Adair’s TKO win, and standout performances by Rajbir Devi, Marcus Pond, and Brandon Morris.Other notable winners included Amritpal Singh, Felix Hock Choon Tan, Hayden Sheriff, Sam Clarke, and Gurpreet Singh, each securing well-earned victories and energising the Dubai crowd.With growing global attention and an expanding fan base, SFC is quickly cementing itself as one of the most exciting formats in combat sports. The Space once again proved to be a premier destination for high-impact events, uniting international talent and Dubai’s vibrant sports scene under one roof.The event was streamed live on YouTube, attracting viewers from across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, further boosting SFC’s international following.For updates on upcoming fights, results, and behind-the-scenes content, follow @slapfightingchampionship

