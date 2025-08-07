Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Expanding With $19.41 Billion at 14.8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence in Military Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for artificial intelligence utilization in the military sector has experienced speedy expansion lately. Predictions indicate an increase from $9.67 billion in 2024 to $11.19 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. Historic growth trends can be tied to an increase in budgetary provisions, heightened concerns over cybersecurity, an abundance of data, escalating threats, and overall economic prosperity.

The market size of artificial intelligence in the military is predicted to witness a swift expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $19.41 billion by 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as geopolitical strains, an increase in research and development activities, expansion in the military and defense industry, elevated government assistance, and increased industrial automation. Prominent trends anticipated during this period comprise industry collaborations, human-robot collaborations, dual-use technology, cognitive electronic warfare and swarm technology.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market?

The rise in defense expenditure is propelling the expansion of the artificial intelligence in military market. Artificial intelligence embodies the imitation of human cognition in machines that have been engineered to mimic human tasks and behavior. Numerous governments have instituted particular departments or entities with the sole intention of advancing new abilities and coordinating, initiating, and integrating AI functionalities into military apparatus. As an illustration, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an international organization based in Sweden, reported that worldwide military expenditure was roughly $2.29 trillion in 2022. This surged to $2.44 trillion in 2023, indicating a growth rate of 6.8% on an annual basis. Consequently, enhanced defense expenditures are fuelling the expansion of the artificial intelligence in the military sector.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Charles River Analytics Inc.

• BAE Systems PLC.

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Thales Group

• Harris Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

• Microsoft Corporation

What Are The Top Trends In The Artificial Intelligence in Military Industry?

Technological progress is an emerging trend that is gaining traction in the military artificial intelligence market. Major industry participants are focusing on developing innovative technologies to consolidate their market standing. For example, Raytheon Technologies, a US-based aerospace, and defense firm, collaborated with another US-based company, C3 AI’s application platform, in July 2022. Their goal is to provide the US Army's Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) program with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. TITAN will compile data from high-altitude and space-based terrestrial and aerial sensors, supplying targetable data and situational intelligence.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Segments

The artificial intelligence in military market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) or Virtual Agents, Other Technologies

3) By Platform: Land, Naval, Airborne

4) By Installation: New Procurement, Upgradation

5) By Application: Information Processing, Simulation and Training, Warfare Platform, Threat Monitoring and Situational Awareness, Cyber Security, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: AI-Powered Sensors, Robotics and Drones, Computing Hardware (GPUs, TPUs), Network Infrastructure

2) By Software: AI Algorithms and Models, Machine Learning Software, Data Analytics Software, Cybersecurity Software

3) By Service: AI Integration Services, Consulting Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Training and Development Services

Which Regions Are Dominating The Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Landscape?

For the year under review, North America took the lead as the biggest region in the Artificial Intelligence in Military Global Market Report 2025. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report meticulously covers different regions which encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

