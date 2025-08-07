i95Dev, Inc. Joins Shopify Plus Partner Program, Strengthening Its Position as a Global eCommerce Leader

i95Dev, Inc. Shopify Plus Partner

Empowering Shopify Plus merchants with B2B capabilities, ERP integrations, and faster go-lives backed by decades of eCommerce expertise.



NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i95Dev, Inc., a global leader in eCommerce solutions and ERP integrations, is proud to announce its official recognition as a Shopify Plus Partner. This milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge commerce experiences for high-growth brands.This milestone marks a significant step in i95Dev’s 25-year journey, highlighting its evolution from a leading integration provider to a full-service eCommerce solutions partner. With a proven track record of supporting over 400 clients, including several Shopify Plus merchants, i95Dev empowers ambitious brands to scale faster, sell smarter, and serve customers better.“Joining the Shopify Plus Partner Program reflects our deep commitment to helping eCommerce businesses grow, no matter where they are in their journey,” said Vanit Kumar, CEO of i95Dev. “With this partnership, Shopify Plus merchants will benefit from our experience solving complex commerce challenges, deep technical expertise, global delivery capabilities, and most importantly, i95Dev Connect – our proprietary AI-powered integration platform.”As part of its Shopify Plus practice, i95Dev enables clients to:a) Migrate from Other eCommerce to Shopify Plus for enterprise-grade features and performanceb) Launch B2B and multi-vendor marketplaces tailored to unique business modelsc) Integrate with ERP systems like NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and Saged) Accelerate time-to-market, enabling go-lives in under a week for qualified businessesThis announcement comes in the same year as i95Dev’s 25th anniversary, a testament to the company’s long-standing innovation and resilience in the fast-evolving digital commerce space.For more information, visit www.i95Dev.com About i95Devi95Dev is a global eCommerce agency that helps brands grow with scalable, future-ready commerce solutions. Specializing in eCommerce development, ERP integrations, B2B commerce, and digital transformation, i95Dev serves over 400 customers globally. With certified expertise across Adobe Commerce, Shopify Plus, and Microsoft Dynamics, i95Dev is the partner of choice for businesses seeking to unify their digital and operational ecosystems.

