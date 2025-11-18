i95Dev Champions the Future of AI Innovation with AI Month and Participation in AI Collective Demo Night

i95Dev accelerates its journey with AI Month and AI Collective Demo Night, driving innovatio, launching i95Dev Connect with AI for smarter, connected commerce.

DELAWARE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- i95Dev , Inc., a global leader in eCommerce solutions and ERP integrations, has taken bold steps toward an AI-driven future with two landmark initiatives - AI Month at i95Dev and hosting the AI Collective: Demo Night.These milestones reflect the company’s commitment to embedding Artificial Intelligence across every layer of digital transformation - from engineering and support to commerce and customer experience - to empower businesses with intelligent, connected, and adaptive digital ecosystems.AI Month at i95Dev – Building an Innovation-First CultureIn October, i95Dev hosted AI Month, an internal innovation program encouraging teams to explore how AI can address real-world business challenges. Over 30 cross-functional teams participated, brainstorming and prototyping solutions aimed at improving efficiency, scalability, and user experience.Standout projects from AI Month included an AI-powered Knowledge Management System to enhance learning and information accessibility, an AI Voice Agent that re-engages online shoppers to recover abandoned carts, and AI-driven automation tools for code review, quality assurance, and web application testing.The initiative concluded with a showcase where top innovators were recognized for creativity and business impact.“AI Month is a reflection of our belief that innovation begins within,” said Vanit Kumar, CEO of i95Dev. “By empowering our people to think beyond boundaries, we’re nurturing a culture that continuously explores how emerging technologies can create value for our customers and the industry.”AI Collective: Demo Night – Collaborating for the Future of AIOn November 1, i95Dev collaborated with The AI Collective to host AI Collective: Demo Night in Hyderabad, bringing together innovators, founders, and technologists exploring next-generation AI applications.The event served as a platform for i95Dev to engage with the broader AI ecosystem, share perspectives, and gain insights into the latest trends shaping intelligent automation, digital experiences, and enterprise transformation.“The AI Collective demonstrated the power of community in driving innovation,” said Kumar. “Engaging with AI pioneers and thought leaders reinforces our commitment to collaborative learning and our vision to build the next generation of intelligent, connected experiences.”Driving the Future of Intelligent CommerceFrom nurturing internal innovation through AI Month to engaging in global conversations through AI Collective, i95Dev is charting a clear course toward an AI-powered future.The company’s commitment to AI extends beyond initiatives to tangible product innovation with i95Dev Connect with AI — the first AI-native integration copilot for eCommerce. Designed for both business and IT teams, it offers a radically smarter, AI-powered way to automate integrations across eCommerce, ERP, CRM, PIM, and marketplace systems.With built-in intelligence that learns, adapts, and optimizes workflows, i95Dev Connect with AI redefines how businesses connect, automate, and scale their digital ecosystems, reinforcing i95Dev’s vision to enable smarter, more adaptive commerce that drives sustained growth for global enterprises.About i95Devi95Dev is a global eCommerce agency helping brands grow with scalable, future-ready, and integrated commerce solutions. Specializing in eCommerce development, ERP integrations, B2B commerce, and digital transformation, i95Dev serves over 450 customers worldwide. With certified expertise across Adobe Commerce, Shopify Plus, and Microsoft Dynamics, i95Dev is the trusted partner for businesses looking to unify digital and operational ecosystems.To learn how i95Dev can help you harness AI for smarter digital transformation, visit www.i95Dev.com i95Dev, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.