The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

It will grow to $5.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a quick expansion in the size of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market. It is projected to expand from $2.67 billion in 2024 to $2.98 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The notable growth during the historical period can be credited to factors such as the aging population, adherence to regulations, heightened patient consciousness, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, and governmental initiatives.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of antimicrobial medical device coatings is predicted to experience brisk growth. The market is projected to rise to $5.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. This growth during the forecast period can be associated with emerging markets, an upswing in healthcare-related infections (hais), increased healthcare spending, and environmental concerns. The forecast period is also likely to see major trends such as advancements in nanotechnology, development in multifunctional coatings, integration with IoT, hydrophilic coatings, and a surge in collaborations and partnerships.

Download a free sample of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5234&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market?

Growth in the antimicrobial medical device coatings market is being fueled by an increase in cardiovascular diseases in the years ahead. Cardiovascular diseases, known as CVDs, encompass issues related to the heart and blood vessels. Globally, CVDs are the leading cause of death, with 75% of these deaths occurring in low- to middle-income countries. To treat these diseases and disorders, antimicrobial coated cardiovascular devices are utilized. A report released in August 2022 by the American College of Cardiology, a non-profit medical association based in the US, predicts that all four major cardiovascular risk factors will surge from 2025 to 2060 in the United States. The largest proportional growth is expected in diabetes, predicted to increase by 39.3% to impact 55 million people. This is followed by rises in dyslipidemia (27.6% to 126 million), hypertension (25.1% to 162 million), and obesity (18.3% to 126 million). Furthermore, increases in rates of cardiovascular diseases such as stroke (33.8% to 15 million) and heart failure (33.4% to 13 million) are expected, accompanied by ischemic heart disease (30.7% to 29 million) and heart attack (16.9% to 16 million). Hence, the surge in cardiovascular diseases is propelling the expansion of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market.

Which Players Dominate The Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings include:

• AST Products Inc.

• BioInteractions Ltd.

• Covalon Technologies Ltd.

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Hydromer Inc.

• BASF SE

• Sciessent LLC

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Kraton Corporation

• Sono-Tek Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market?

The advancement in technology is increasingly influencing the market for antimicrobial medical device coatings. Major market players in this sector are emphasizing the creation of technological solutions to thwart the proliferation of viruses through antimicrobial medical device coatings. For example, BioInteractions, a biomaterial technology firm based in the UK, rolled out TridAnt in April 2022. This novel coating technology for medical devices signifies a notable transition in the prevention of infection and shields against a wide array of pathogens. TridAnt is made up of active and passive elements that form a non-leaching, effective, safe, and long-lasting antimicrobial coating for medical devices and implants.

Global Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The antimicrobial medical device coatingsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type of Material: Metallic Coatings, Non Metallic Coatings

2) By Device Type: Catheters, Implantable Devices, Surgical Instruments, Other Device Types

3) By Application: Orthopedics, General Surgery, Dentistry, Cardiovascular, Gynecology, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Metallic Coatings: Silver Coatings, Copper Coatings, Zinc Coatings, Titanium Coatings

2) By Non-Metallic Coatings: Polymer Coatings, Hydrogel Coatings, Antimicrobial Peptide Coatings, Silane Coatings

View the full antimicrobial medical device coatings market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-medical-device-coatings-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the antimicrobial medical device coatings market, with Europe following as the second most significant market. The report on this specific market incorporates data from several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Antibacterial Medicated Soap Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antibacterial-medicated-soap-global-market-report

Antibacterial Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antibacterial-products-global-market-report

Antifungals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antifungals-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.