Ofland Hotels Granted Approval for Newest Resort Project: Ofland Twentynine Palms

Ofland Twentynine Palms

Twentynine Palms City Council green-lights development plans for the 152-acre eco-resort site near Joshua Tree National Park

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ofland Hotels is pleased to announce the approval of Ofland Twentynine Palms , the latest expansion project from the Las Vegas-headquartered hospitality group. Following the 2021 opening of Ofland Escalante in Southern Utah and the announcement of Ofland Great Smoky Mountains in Townsend, Tennessee, Ofland Twentynine Palms will be the largest development project to date for the boutique outdoor hotel brand.Following a highly engaged public hearing on July 22, the Twentynine Palms City Council unanimously approved the development of the 100-room outdoor resort. A General Plan Amendment, along with a Conditional Use Permit, was granted by the city, clearing the 152-acre site for commercial and tourismuse.“We’re honored and excited to move forward with the development of Ofland Twentynine Palms,” said Luke Searcy, Head of Development for Ofland Hotels. “With strong community collaboration and a shared vision for conservation-minded hospitality, we look forward to officially breaking ground on this project and eventually welcoming guests from everywhere to experience the beauty and serenity of the High Desert.”Ofland Twentynine Palms Project Highlights:• Development will occur on approximately 42 acres of the 152-acre site, which sits adjacent to Indian Cove and Joshua Tree National Park. The remaining 110 acres (approximately 65%) will be permanently conserved to protect surrounding wildlife and land, and to minimize noise and light pollution.• The resort will feature one hundred 384 sq. ft. cabins, each accommodating up to four guests.• Amenities will include two guest lodges, a fast-casual restaurant open to the public and hotel guests, state-of-the-art bathing and restroom facilities, a stargazing area, and a 16-ft. outdoor movie screen.• All structures will be single-story, low-profile, and light-toned to blend into the desert landscape and preserve scenic views.• Outdoor lighting will be Dark Sky-compliant, and energy usage will be offset via solar installations and drought-resistant landscaping featuring native plants.Economic & Community Impact:• The resort is expected to create approximately 40 full- and part-time jobs, with on-site housing available for employees to help relieve local housing demand.• It is projected to generate over $800,000 in annual tax revenue for the City of Twentynine Palms, along with more than $3.5 million in local off-site spending from guests dining and shopping in the area.• Ofland will donate approximately $85,000 annually to nonprofit partners to support conservation efforts in Joshua Tree National Park and the Morongo Basin.• The resort will offer discounts for military personnel and families and will prioritize hiring local contractors and suppliers.Looking Ahead:With the City Council’s approval in place, Ofland will complete final design documents, finalize entitlements, and prepare for groundbreaking. Construction is expected to begin in accordance with standard city permitting processes and will roll out in multiple phases over the next several months. The official opening date for Ofland Twentynine Palms will be announced soon.To stay informed on the progress of Ofland Twentynine Palms or to submit questions and feedback, visit ofland29palmsresort.com.###About Ofland Hotels:Based in Las Vegas, Ofland (formerly Yonder) is an outdoor-oriented hospitality developer known for low-impact design, site-responsive architecture, and landmark properties like Ofland Escalante in Utah, located near Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks. Ofland’s mission is to craft immersive guest experiences that highlight the natural and cultural richness of each site.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.