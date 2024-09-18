Haus of Babylon Debuts with Babylon Spritz: a Premium Non-Alcoholic Aperitif

Introducing Babylon Spritz

Born in Dubai, Haus of Babylon offers an elevated drinking experience without the alcohol.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born in Dubai, the first NA spirit from the Middle East has launched in North America. Haus of Babylon is a new, premium non-alcoholic beverage brand offering an elevated drinking experience for refined palates. The brand debuts this month with the launch of the “ Babylon Spritz ”, a non-alcoholic aperitif that celebrates the familiar bitterness and complexities of a traditional aperitif such as an Aperol Spritz or Negroni.Haus of Babylon was founded by entrepreneur and former venture capitalist Annabel Arcari-Bowler, the first founder of an adult NA beverage from the Middle East. Haus of Babylon was inspired by the ancient city where great thinkers, artists, and change-makers came together to exchange ideas and forge a new way into the future. This same concept of inclusivity and forward-thinking mindset is the cornerstone of Haus of Babylon, which aims to provide consumers with more premium drinking options free of alcohol.The launch of the Babylon Spritz (SRP: $36 USD on Amazon) is the brand’s first endeavor into non-alcoholic distilled drinks. Hand-crafted for a sophisticated experience, the Babylon Spritz features premium Middle Eastern ingredients such as cardamom, hibiscus, and notes of tamarind, resulting in a pleasantly bitter flavor profile reminiscent of a traditional aperitif. A hint of grapefruit and orange provides a refreshing citrusy aroma that complements the drink’s herbal nose. Unlike other non-alcoholic aperitifs, Babylon Spritz uses an artisanal distilling process that produces the same complex mouthfeel of a familiar spirit, longevity on the palate and won’t dilute with ice. At 0% ABV, Babylon Spritz is also 100% vegan, gluten-free, and low in calories.“After searching for an elevated non-alcoholic cocktail choice in Dubai, I found it difficult to find anything that wasn’t just a sugary sweet mocktail,” said Haus of Babylon Founder Annabel Arcari-Bowler. “Having been born in Malawi, lived on four continents, and spent my life traveling the globe for work and family, I grew an appreciation for the beauty of how blending cultures can create something truly extraordinary. Now, with the launch of our Babylon Spritz, I’m proud to offer consumers a luxurious adult aperitif that is able to transport you to exotic lands and delivers an authentically sophisticated drinking experience without alcohol.”Haus of Babylon is available now in 750ml bottles across the US and Canada in select retailers, restaurants and bars. Discover where to sip a spritz near you using the Haus of Babylon “Find Us” feature on the website and purchase a bottle online via Amazon.To learn more and to explore delicious non-alcoholic recipes, visit www.hausofbabylon.com and follow along on social media at @haus.of.babylon.###About Haus of Babylon:Haus of Babylon is a premium non-alcoholic beverage brand born in Dubai and founded by Annabel Arcari-Bowler. We create beverages for adults with refined palates who want an elevated drinking experience without alcohol. Using a traditional artisanal distilling process and regional ingredients, we create premium 0% ABV beverages like The Babylon Spritz, a new take on a well-known Aperitif that delivers a pleasant bitterness, complex mouthfeel, and refreshing flavor profile.Media Contact:Marisa BettencourtSipSteadypress@sipsteady.com

