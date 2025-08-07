AntGen to Showcase Partner-Centric Master Agent Services at Upcoming All Wireless & Prepaid Expo

Total Wireless Master Agent

AntGen’s team will be available to meet with Expo attendees to discuss how its step-by-step dealer support is driving wireless retail expansion across the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AntGen , the Master Agent of Total Wireless, is set to exhibit at the All Wireless & Prepaid Expo, taking place August 19–20 at the Caesars Palace Hotel, Julius Ballrooms in Las Vegas. The company will showcase how its comprehensive dealer support services help entrepreneurs successfully launch and grow branded wireless stores across the country.AntGen's presence at the expo underscores its mission to empower wireless entrepreneurs through trust, innovation and support. With a dealer-first approach, AntGen delivers scalable platforms that enhance transparency, drive growth and foster long-term success, supporting a network of over 1,000 retail stores nationwide, including 200+ Total Wireless stores and 800+ Simple Mobile and Verizon Prepaid locations.Exhibiting at Booth #627, AntGen’s team will be available for one-on-one consultations, sharing insights on how the company’s end-to-end services—including site selection guidance, store setup support, and personalized business planning—enable dealers to confidently open and operate successful wireless stores.“At AntGen, we’re redefining what it means to be a Master Agent by focusing on more than just activations. We’re about building real partnerships through trust, innovation and dealer-first support,” explained Arun Upadhyay, Founder of AntGen. “The All Wireless & Prepaid Expo is where forward-thinking wireless leaders come to collaborate, and we’re thrilled to be part of shaping the next chapter.”In addition to its dealer support model, AntGen offers a full suite of business services, from store location assistance and marketing solutions to onboarding and operational guidance, to help qualified entrepreneurs succeed. The company recently expanded its brand portfolio to include Simple Mobile and Verizon Prepaid, complementing its Total Wireless lineup to offer dealers even more value and flexibility.With over 15 years of industry experience and a legacy of launching successful wireless stores, AntGen continues to differentiate itself by delivering a unique combination of smart technology, personal support and a long-term investment in dealer success.The All Wireless & Prepaid Expo is the premier event for prepaid wireless and value-added services, attracting thousands of professionals from carriers, retailers and solution providers. Attendees are invited to stop by the AntGen booth (#627) to learn more about how the company is helping wireless retailers grow through hands-on support, real business experience, and a proven track record of launching successful stores nationwide.For more information, visit www.antgen.com About AntGenAntGen LLC is a Total Wireless Master Agent dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and retailers across the U.S. launch and grow successful wireless stores. Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, AntGen offers end-to-end support services—including store setup assistance, marketing solutions, financial support, and tech-enabled tools like the LionO360 CRM platform. With a dealer-first approach rooted in trust, innovation, and real partnership, AntGen powers over 1,000 wireless retail locations nationwide, providing Master Agent service for Total Wireless, Simple Mobile, and Verizon Prepaid. For more information, visit www.antgen.com or follow AntGen on LinkedIn and YouTube.

