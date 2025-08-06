Grand Jury Charges Irishman for Sadistic Exploitation of a Child

A grand jury in the Southern District of Texas returned an indictment today charging Matthew Liam Johnstone, 36, of Ireland, with numerous offenses stemming from his sadistic online exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, in September 2022, Johnstone sexually exploited a minor in the Southern District of Texas by coercing her into filming and photographing herself engaging in sexually explicit conduct, including acts of sadism. Johnstone is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a child and four counts of coercion and enticement of a minor. If convicted, Johnstone faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. All charges also carry a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei for the Southern District of Texas, and Assistant Director Jose A. Perez of FBI Criminal Investigative Division made the announcement.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit, Criminal Investigative Division, is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Adam Braskich of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Overman for the Southern District of Texas are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

An indictment is merely an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.