Join MDC for nighttime crappie fishing clinics Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 on Truman Lake

Body

WARSAW, Mo. - Whether you're a novice or a seasoned angler looking for a different experience, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites you to enhance your crappie fishing skills through a unique, hands-on program. Join MDC for one of two nighttime crappie fishing clinics Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 on Truman Lake. Both clinics start at 8 p.m. and last until midnight.

Anglers may only register for one of the two available clinics. Seating is limited, and preference will be given to first-time participants. Registration for each individual participant is required. This clinic is limited to anglers ages 15 and older, and for those 16-64 years old, a valid fishing license is required to participate.

To register for the clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 20, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210703.

To register for the clinic on Thursday, Aug. 21, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210702.

Known for its exceptional crappie fishery, Truman Lake offers a prime location to learn and improve upon one’s crappie fishing techniques. MDC instructors will guide participants through the fundamentals of nighttime crappie fishing while out on the lake. Participants will also learn how to clean their catch at the conclusion of the clinic.

MDC will provide all the necessary fishing equipment for the clinic, including poles, life jackets, and bait. Participants may bring their own gear or Coast Guard-approved life jackets if they prefer. The clinic will last for several hours on the water, so everyone is encouraged to bring a small, folding camp chair, bug spray, and a water bottle for their comfort. Without a chair, participants will be standing for the duration of the clinic.

On both days, clinic participants will meet at the boat ramp by the Truman State Park Marina, located at 14950 State Park Rd. E in Warsaw. MDC will email or call participants if the location needs to be adjusted. For further information, reach out to Ginger Miller at ginger.miller@mdc.mo.gov or Chris Brooke at chris.brooke@mdc.mo.gov.