Get knife-sharpening skills Aug. 16 at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – A sharp knife is an important tool to have on hunting trips.

People can get information on how to sharpen their hunting knives at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Learning to Hunt: Blade Sharpening.” This program will be 9-11 a.m. on Aug. 16 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and will have virtual and in-person options for attendance. MDC’s Dalton Range is located at 4897 Greene County Farm Road 61.

People can register for the in-person attendance option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208241

People can register for the virtual attendance option at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208242

At the Aug. 16 program, MDC Community Education Assistant Brandy Morris will provide tips on how to sharpen a hunting knife. A blunt knife will cut through meat or hide in a less efficient manner. Thus, hunters in the field using a dull knife will spend more time field-dressing a deer or performing other post-harvest tasks. Considering that there is less daylight to complete these types of tasks in fall and winter, having a sharp knife that will provide quick, clean cuts is imperative to completing the final duties involved with a successful hunt.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants for the virtual attendance option must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.