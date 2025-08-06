Four Arrested in Johnson City Undercover Operation

JOHNSON CITY – An undercover investigation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and the Johnson City Police Department’s Special Victims Unit has resulted in the arrest of four people connected to two businesses.

Agents and detectives began investigating two Johnson City businesses after receiving a citizen complaint through the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline regarding possible trafficking and other illegal activity. As a result of the investigation, which involved Mi Mi’s Foot Massage, located at 508 Princeton Road, Suite 403, and the Aroma Therapy Spa located at 111 Broyles Drive, Suite 3, the following four people were arrested and booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

•Hanmei Zhao (DOB: 5/23/69) – Impersonation of a Licensed Professional, Massage or Exposure of Erogenous Area, and Prostitution. Bond: $7,000

•Chunhua Wang (DOB: 4/21/80) – Impersonation of a Licensed Professional, Massage or Exposure of Erogenous, and Prostitution. Bond: $7,000

•Tang Yingping (DOB: 12/27/62) – Impersonation of a Licensed Professional, Massage or Exposure of Erogenous Area, and Prostitution. Bond: $7,000

•Manmei Wang (DOB: 12/7/68) – Impersonation of a Licensed Professional and Promoting Prostitution. Bond: $6,000

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.