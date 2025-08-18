Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation Opens 2025–2026 Grant Applications & Free Webinar for Educators

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is proud to announce that its 2025–2026 Teacher Grant Program is now open for applications through October 17, 2025. Educators across the United States, including those in middle schools, high schools, and universities, are eligible to apply for grants of up to $1,000 to support impactful Holocaust education in their classrooms.Now in its fifth year, MSHEF has awarded over $400,000 in Holocaust education grants in 39 states, reaching more than 188,000 students through curriculum development, museum field trips, guest speakers, and more.“This grant gave me the confidence and resources to lead powerful class discussions,” said a first-year high school teacher in Wisconsin.As antisemitism continues to rise nationwide, MSHEF’s mission to bring Holocaust education to more classrooms is more critical than ever.“In these times, when hate is more visible and history is being erased, we need education to be louder,” said Isabella Fiske, MSHEF Co-Founder and daughter of Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter. “We can’t afford for students to grow up unaware of the Holocaust or unprepared to recognize hate in today’s world.”To further support educators, MSHEF will host its Fourth Annual Teacher Resources Webinar on August 26, 2025, at 6:30 PM ET. This free, virtual Zoom event is open to all educators and will spotlight new Holocaust education resources and best practices for classroom use. The 2025 webinar will also feature two distinguished speakers:- Michael Beyo, Founder & CEO, Six Million Voices- Alyssa Annis, Holocaust Education Program Manager, SharakaRegister for the free Teacher Resources Webinar here About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education FoundationThe Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting respect, kindness, and anti-hate through Holocaust education. MSHEF provides funding to educators and schools for a variety of educational initiatives, including field trips to Holocaust museums, classroom materials, guest presentations by Holocaust survivors, and more. These programs are designed to foster empathy, historical awareness, and a deeper understanding of the consequences of hatred and intolerance.To learn more, visit www.mshefoundation.org or contact the foundation directly at connect@mshefoundation.org.

