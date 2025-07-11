Holocaust Survivor’s Legacy Creates National Movement for Education and Raises Over $160,000

Honoring Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter, the Journey For The Living helps educators bring powerful lessons to today’s students.

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when hate and misinformation continue to spread, the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is proud to announce a powerful reminder of what collective action can achieve. This year’s Journey For The Living (JFTL) raised more than $160,000 for Holocaust education, making it the most impactful year in the initiative’s history.Inspired by the 15-mile journey Mark Schonwetter, a Holocaust survivor, walked as a young boy in one night from his hometown in Poland to a ghetto where he thought he would be safe from the Nazis, nearly 200 people across the United States walked, ran, or biked nearly 7,000 miles in May to raise money for Holocaust education. Their success will directly fund programs in schools, making it possible for more students to hear from Holocaust survivors, visit Holocaust museums, and learn lessons that build empathy and courage. These are not just history lessons. They are opportunities for students to think critically, ask questions, and understand what it means to stand up to hate.“Every step participants took this year was a reminder that remembrance isn't just about looking back. It's about stepping back into history to learn that the steps we take forward are done with knowledge, strength, and kindness," said Isabella Fiske, MSHEF co-founder and daughter of Mark Schonwetter. "I have hope for the future, knowing the money we raise will help the students of today step into a future that is educated."Journey For The Living is more than a fundraiser. With hate crimes and antisemitism continuing to rise, MSHEF remains focused on its mission to equip educators with the tools they need to teach truth, kindness, and understanding. The success of #JFTL2025 is a reminder that even in difficult times, there is hope and that change begins with education.About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation:The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting respect, kindness, and anti-hate through Holocaust education. MSHEF provides funding to educators and schools for a variety of educational initiatives, including field trips to Holocaust museums, classroom materials, guest presentations by Holocaust survivors, and more. These programs are designed to foster empathy, historical awareness, and a deeper understanding of the consequences of hatred and intolerance.To learn more, visit www.mshefoundation.org or contact the foundation directly at connect@mshefoundation.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.