Erroneous superior court gets a do-over on whether to strike a “Three Strikes” strike

In People v. Dain, a 6-1 Supreme Court yesterday held a superior court that made a legal error in deciding to not sentence a defendant under the Three Strikes law should be given another shot at ruling instead of being directed to impose a Three Strikes sentence.

