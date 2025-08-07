Chicago Attorney, Paul Greenberg, Raises Awareness of Unseen Car Accident Injuries Like Nightmares and PTSD

Chicago, Illinois – Paul Greenberg, managing member of the firm, said that the psychological impact of car accidents can be as severe as bodily harm. “People typically anticipate some pain or inconvenience after a crash, but what takes many by surprise is how the trauma can invade their sleep,” Greenberg said. “Nightmares are a frequent and distressing complaint among our clients.”

Medical research supports these observations. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that it’s common for car accident survivors to experience PTSD-related nightmares, often reliving the moment of impact or the chaos that follows. These episodes can interfere with recovery as persistent nightmares deprive victims of rest and compound feelings of anxiety.

“For some, the nightmares become a nightly ordeal,” Greenberg said. “They create a cycle in which sleep is avoided, emotional well-being deteriorates, and physical healing is slowed. It’s an aspect of trauma that deserves just as much attention as broken bones or bruises.”

Greenberg urges accident victims to pay close attention to psychological symptoms such as nightmares, flashbacks and persistent anxiety. He advises documenting these symptoms and seeking support from mental health professionals. “Documenting emotional distress is not only crucial for recovery but can also be an important factor in a car accident injury case under Illinois law,” Greenberg said.

Illinois courts allow victims to seek compensation for emotional suffering, including PTSD, as part of their personal injury claims. Greenberg said that including evidence of nightmares and other PTSD symptoms can strengthen a case and help victims secure resources for counseling and treatment.

“We want clients to understand that mental health matters, and discussing PTSD symptoms, including nightmares, is a vital part of the healing process,” Greenberg said. “The legal system is steadily evolving to recognize the seriousness of psychological trauma following car accidents.”

As Chicago recovers from the lasting impacts of traffic collisions, Greenberg and his colleagues at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers hope to elevate the conversation around PTSD, ensuring that invisible injuries are given the attention and care they deserve.

