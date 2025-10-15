Attorney John “Tony” Ross Honored Among Greater Fort Worth’s Top Attorneys for 2025

Fort Worth, Texas – John “Tony” Ross, Jr. has been recognized by Fort Worth Magazine as one of Greater Fort Worth’s Top Attorneys for 2025. This distinction follows a rigorous selection process involving thousands of nominations from peers and other licensed attorneys, ultimately narrowing down the honorees to notable legal professionals.

Fort Worth Magazine, a prominent locally owned publication, has been a staple of Tarrant County for two decades, offering a blend of lifestyle content, investigative journalism, and community features. The magazine’s annual list of top attorneys is a testament to the enduring impact and influence of legal practitioners within the region.

Tony Ross, Managing Attorney of top-rated Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys, has established a robust personal injury law firm in North Texas, serving Denton County and the wider Dallas-Fort Worth area. His successful management of complex litigation, combined with his approachable demeanor, has solidified his reputation in Texas courtrooms and the community.

“I am honored by this recognition, which reflects not only my personal achievements but also the collective efforts of our dedicated team,” Ross stated. “We remain committed to serving our clients with the integrity and diligence that the legal profession demands.”

As a respected personal injury attorney, Ross continues to contribute significantly to the legal landscape of North Texas, upholding the values and traditions that underpin his practice. Fort Worth Magazine’s recognition underscores his impact inside and outside the courtroom, cementing his status as a leading figure in the local legal community.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is an AV-rated Preeminent (Martindale Hubbell) North Texas personal injury law firm. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross bring over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury trial law and jury-trial representation. Every client is a priority. Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys continuously fights to pursue and obtain maximum compensation for those injured and those who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence and recklessness of others.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys

110 N. Woodrow Ln, Ste 120 Denton, TX 76205

(940) 800-2500

https://www.chandlerrosslaw.com/

Press Contact : John Ross

