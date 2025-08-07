Department of the Interior Advances First Expedited Coal Lease Under One Big Beautiful Bill Act

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior, through the Bureau of Land Management and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, has completed the environmental review for a major Utah coal project, marking the first expedited coal leasing action under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

The final environmental impact statement for the Skyline Mine project in central Utah analyzes the proposed Little Eccles lease by application and the Flat Canyon lease modification submitted by Canyon Fuel Company, LLC—operator of the Skyline Mine since 1981.

The Skyline Mine project plays a vital role in sustaining good-paying jobs and supporting local economies across central Utah. By moving forward with responsible coal leasing, the Department of the Interior is strengthening domestic supply chains, supporting American workers and ensuring that rural communities benefit directly from the energy resources on public lands. This action supports Executive Order 14261, "Reinvigorating America’s Beautiful Clean Coal Industry," and advances the Trump administration’s priority to increase domestic energy production and restore American energy independence.

“This is a critical step in unleashing the full economic potential of our coal resources and delivering reliable, affordable energy to American families,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Lands and Minerals Management Adam Suess. “President Trump made it clear that we will not tie up American energy in red tape. Under his leadership, we’re cutting delays, boosting production, and putting miners back to work.”

The project also fulfills obligations under a 2023 legal settlement in WildEarth Guardians v. Haaland, a case in the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah (2:16-cv-00168).

The BLM will soon open a public comment period on the fair market value and maximum economic recovery of the federal coal contained in the proposed lease area. The agency will also announce an in-person public meeting in the Federal Register and post details alongside the final environmental impact statement on the BLM National NEPA Register.

